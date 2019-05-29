Ferrero India
Mr. Stefano Pelle, Managing Director of Ferrero India said, “We are excited to launch the Kinder+Sport program in Pune after witnessing the success of the camps organized in Baramati since 2014.” Mr. Pelle added, “The Kinder+Sport program and has been making steadfast efforts to integrate the ‘Joy of Movement’ into a child’s daily life.”
Previously trained instructors from Vidya Prathisthan school at Baramati, who were involved in the previous Kinder+ Sport camps and specially trained under the Kinder+ Sport trainers from Italy, will lead the camp at Pune and Baramati. This camp is in line with Ferrero's global social responsibility program that focuses on promoting active lifestyles by empowering dynamic play and diverse sports and making physical activity a fundamental aspect of the daily lives of young children.
Kinder+Sport Joy of moving is an international Ferrero Group Social Responsibility Project that aims to bring joy of movement into the life of every child.
The project promotes and encourages physical activity across the younger generations, inspiring children and young people worldwide to adopt active lifestyles from an early age, so that it becomes an integral part of their daily routine.
Kinder+Sport's ambitious goal is to increase and improve the time that young people spend on physical activity, bringing the project to as many countries as possible, in collaboration with qualified partners and experts: Institutions, 4 Olympic Committees, 132 Sports Federations and Associations, and the prestigious ISF (International School Sport Federation), that organizes and promotes games and competition between schools around the world.
The program supports physical education programs, provides schools with technical equipment, promotes student championships, supports sports events for children, organizes multi-disciplinary campuses to involve children in sports, cooperates with athletes and former champions as "ambassadors'' of active lifestyles and supports research projects aimed at increasing awareness of the benefits of an active life.
First established in 2005, the project has grown steadily ever since, with the aim of reaching out to the highest possible number of children and teenagers all over the world.
The Ferrero Group has achieved the expansion of the Kinder+Sport ‘Joy of Moving’ social responsibility program to 30 countries including India and moved over 4.4 million children worldwide. This program supports physical education programs, provides schools with technical equipment and promotes the importance of physical activity for children and young people.
The Kinder+Sport program has involved talented boys and girls through over 7750 events globally and is spread across 23 sporting disciplines today.
To know more about Kinder+Sport, please visit www.kinderplussport.com
Kiran Rawat,
|Image Caption : Mr. Satish Magar MD Magarpatta City National President of CREDAI and MD of Ferrero India Mr. Stefano Pelle inaugurates 6th edition of Kinder+Sport camp in Pune
