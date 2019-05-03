IIFT commemorates 150 th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on its 56 th Foundation Day

​Smt. Shobhana Radhakrishna, Chief Functionary of the Gandhian Forum for Ethical Corporate Governance and Dr. Ravi Chopra, Founder Secretary of the Centre for Gandhian Vision and Values addressed students and faculty at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) on the principles of ethical corporate governance. The eminent Gandhians were invited to speak at the prestigious B-school on its 56th Foundation Day and commemoration event of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the subject of ‘Ethical Leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and its relevance in Governance,’ Smt. Shobhana Radhakrishna said, “The most important thing for Mahatma Gandhi was action, making sure that we walk on the right path. His principles of Satyagraha (power of truth), Akardhrashti (level observance) and Shramdaan (voluntary contribution) are required in business as well as in personal life. Hard work, punctuality and simplicity are important for ethical leadership.”

Speaking about the programme, Prof Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, said, “The 56th Foundation Day is an important milestone for IIFT which over the years has grown to become a landmark institution in India. Since IIFT was founded on the Gandhian principles of ethics, values and transparency it is fitting to have such eminent speakers address us today as we also commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.”

The event also witnessed the inauguration of the Assessment and Development Centre (ADC) at IIFT by the hands of Prof. Manoj Pant, Director IIFT. The vision of the centre is to strive for excellence in maximizing organization effectiveness and employee engagement by identifying and developing Human Resources through psychological assessment and development services.

The potential areas where ADC can render its services are career counselling, personality profiling, entrepreneurial trait identification and leadership development. The ADC would look forward to provide services to all business organizations and government missions as well depending on their need. IIFT has an experienced and competent faculty having expertise in human resource management, behavioural sciences, marketing, finance, operations, trade and business. With the faculty bench strength, the ADC is fully equipped to take up any consultancy and training assignment in the area of change management, competency mapping, succession planning, identifying the leadership pipeline, besides providing training in the area of leadership, conflict resolution, design thinking, data analytics, logistics and supply chain, and marketing.

The Foundation Day event also saw the release of a new book titled ‘A Basic Guide for International Business’ edited by Dr. Vijaya Katti, Dean Administration (Academics) and Shri. S. Balasubramanian as well as the release of Yagya – the annual Hindi Magazine of IIFT. Ex-Faculty members and employees were honoured for their contribution to IIFT.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by Prof. Manoj Pant, Director, IIFT, followed by a welcome address by Dr. PK Gupta, Registrar, IIFT and Prof. Pant. The programme included a rendition of bhajans titled Gandhiji ke Priya Bhajan. The entire staff, faculty members and students graced the ceremony with their presence and celebrated the special day reflecting the beginnings of the Institute and its significant development since inception.

About IIFT

The IIFT was set up in 1963 by the Government of India as an autonomous organisation to help professionalise the country’s foreign trade management and increase exports by developing human resources, analysing and disseminating data and conducting research. It is also rated as an 'A' grade Deemed University by NAAC.

IIFT has carved a niche for itself as a catalyst for new ideas, concepts and skills for the internationalisation of the Indian economy. It works as a primary provider of training and research-based consultancy in the areas of international business, both for the corporate sector, Government and student community. An institution with proven capability, IIFT continuously works towards upgrading its knowledge base with a view to servicing the requirements of the Government, trade and industry through both sponsored and non-sponsored research and consultancy assignments. The Institute’s portfolio of long-term programmes is diverse, catering to the requirements of aspiring International Business executives and mid-career professionals alike.