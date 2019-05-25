Bajaj Finance Ltd.

For many small businesses that are eager to take their business forward and expand, availing business loans serve an important milestone that helps them fuel their growth. Whether it is to upgrade their existing infrastructure, expand to different business verticals or to simply support one’s business finances in the times when liquidity is affected, business loans serve as an apt financing option for one to consider.



Before applying for a Business Loan, it is extremely important to finalize on an appropriate lender and be prepared in terms of documentation, solid business plan to support the request of loan, calculation of the loan amount to be applied and other financial information. While availing business loan might seem like a tedious task, Bajaj Finserv, the lending arm of Bajaj Finance makes availing a business loan a hassle-free experience for its customers.



Bajaj Finserv offers quick, easy and pre-approved business loans that can be customized to suit the financial needs of their customers. The pre-approved business loan offers by Bajaj Finserv ensure that small businesses fast tracks into its next phase of growth.



Some of the key advantages of availing a Pre-Approved Business loan by Bajaj Finserv are: As per their eligibility, customers can avail a loan amount that can be utilized as and when required. There is an option where the customer pays only the interest as EMI on the amount utilized and repay the principal amount at the end of the tenor. Pre-approved business loans by Bajaj Finserv come at attractive interest rates. The interest rates are low and are coupled with flexible repayment options to suit the need of each individual customer. One can avail pre-approved business loan offers with minimal documentation.

The pre-approved business loan amount of up to Rs. 30 lakhs can be availed by the applicant that will ensure to support the growth of his / her business operations, inventory, working capital, and other business-related requirements. The borrower has an easy anytime and anywhere access to their business loan statement via the option of their online account. This feature ensures convenience and optimum utilization of the customer’s time.

The eligibility criteria to avail the pre-approved business loan offers by Bajaj Finserv are simple and customer friendly as well. Your easy guide to know your eligibility is:



o Customers ranging from various business segments like Self Employed Professionals, Self Employed Non-Professionals and Registered business entities are eligible to apply for the Bajaj Fiserv’s business loan offer.



o The applicant should be from the age group range of 25 years to 55 years old.



o The business should be a minimum of three years old



o The business should have its Income Tax returns filed for at least of the past one year.



o The minimal documentation requisites are: KYC Documents

Business Registration Certificate or other eligible proof of business existence

Relevant financial documents

Bank Account statement of the previous month

Passport size photographs of the applicant

About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in