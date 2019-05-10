Blockchain experts and enthusiasts alike will gather in Bangalore on May 11 for one of the industry’s most powerful blockchain conferences, Digital India Blockchain Conference 2019. The conference where great minds unite to create the future of blockchain – will feature an agenda packed with keynote addresses, panel discussions and insightful presentations from some of the industry’s brightest minds and innovative pioneers.



To visit the official page for Digital India Blockchain Conference 2019 – Bangalore, go to https://www.digitalindiablockchain.com/.



More than 15 blockchain experts will be presenting during the day-long conference. Conference highlights will be an interactive keynote address by Sanjay Sahay, IPS, ADGP, Police computer wing, Government of Karnataka and the last session by PWC’s Associate Director Gokul Alex on Blockchain for Social Impact, the Value Driven Models.



Notably, Decentralized Identity Management will be a significant part of this Digital India Blockchain Conference 2019. Featuring a series of executive-level summits, top industry thought leaders will be actively discussing challenges, solutions and best practices for integrating blockchain technology into the identity management landscape, among many others. Where Shiv Aggarwal will be launching EarthID in India.



“I am delighted about the launch of EarthID platform in India today. EarthID is going to revolutionise how we handle our identity-related information. Our vision is to provide universal identity to every human being, driving inclusion and enabling access to global services in a secure and borderless way. I am looking forward to working with all the companies that have already expressed their interest in working with us at this event,” said Shiv.



He will further be discussing on uncovering the incredible possibilities of Blockchain technology to revolutionize businesses through Fumae and building a collaborative ecosystem, providing economical transportation solutions for both humans and goods, in an environment and the user-friendly way through Truuber.



Other must-attend sessions include panel discussions that cover “The enabling role of Government in developing the blockchain industry in India,” “Propelling digital identity forward into Self-Sovereign Identity,” “Blockchain for India: The local context” “Will India emerge as the next fintech blockchain hub of the world?” “Can blockchain lead to a healthier India?” and “A shared ledger for trade: How blockchain can optimise the supply chain.”



One of the key speakers of the event Apoorv Srivastava, Director Global Services CIO, British Telecom says,



“Ease of business for India has fundamentally changed due to digitisation in the last couple of years but Blockchain as institutional technology would unlock its true potential for small and medium-sized businesses by infusing trust into this digital economy by remediating inefficiencies due to financial frauds and disputes in multiple party environments.”



While Abhay Tandon, Sr Manager Innovation & New Capabilities, Anheuser-Busch InBev quoted,



“There is a strong need in an emerging ecosystem such as India for stakeholders to come together to exchange notes on the disruptions in the financial domain specially Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies etc. The Digital India Blockchain conference by GBA should be able to focus on the necessary nuances for the relevant stakeholders to take back and disrupt!”



Comprehensive insight presentations will expert opinions on different aspects of blockchain industry, providing insights from their experience with their global clientele — just to name a few. In addition, the conference offers a huge exhibition hall, where attendees can network and talk blockchain shop with presenters and expo participants, enjoying one-on-one opportunities to gather information and establish relationships with leading service providers and experts in the blockchain world.



In addition to this, the Innovation Challenge will showcase innovative ideas from exciting startups in the blockchain space in India. Each startup will get 10 mins to pitch, followed by 5 mins of questions from the panel/audience. The winners will get cash prizes, an invitation to networking opportunities and participation in their next event in Europe.



Keynote speakers, presenters at the conference include:



Shiv Aggarwal, CEO, Earth.Id | Head Of Europe, GBA

Sharat Chandra, Chief Sales Officer, Fumae | President India, GBA

Apoorv Srivastava, Director Global Services CIO, BT

Vijetha Shastry, Open Innovation Lead, Nasscom

Pritam Dutta, Head Of Digital Solutions Asia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark

Gokul Alex, Associate Director, PWC

Prasanna Lohar, Head Of Innovation & Architecture, DCB Bank

Sudin Baraokar, Global It Innovation Advisor And Industry Expert

Gnana Lakshmi T C, Leadership Fellow, Women Who Code

Pankaj Joshi (Director at Deloitte, CISSP, SABSA)

Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Technologies

Jaideep Reddy, Leader, Nishith Desai Associates



About Digital India Blockchain Conference 2019

The Digital India Blockchain Conference 2019 is an industry-focused event, connecting industry leaders, business decision makers, tech innovators, and investors. Its inaugural edition is in Bangalore on 11 May 2019 and will be an ideal opportunity to showcase leading developments in blockchain in India, and meet international players pioneering new solutions in this space.

Digital India Blockchain Conference 2019 is a pioneering event aimed at educating, inspiring and preparing today's business leaders to become trailblazers in this new disruptive industry, and encouraging adoption across businesses, governments and societies.