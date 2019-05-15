Platform Acceleration Lab (PAL) is a training solution designed to teach software engineers and architects how to create a new generation of cloud-native applications

It will allow organizations to accelerate adoption of modern software development practices, improve time-to-market and increase competitive advantage, leading to a 50% increase in developers’ productivity



Dell Technologies Inc. Education Services today announced the launch of Platform Acceleration Lab (PAL) in Bangalore with a vision to transform the way the world builds software. The Platform Acceleration Lab (PAL) is an immersive, best practices set of courses that enables developers and architects to develop new applications, move applications (replatforming), and modernize existing applications on Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF).



The Bangalore PAL lab will organize 3-week of immersive, best practices boot camp every month at the campus, to help native developers to adapt cloud-native applications and modernize existing applications to drive digital transformation. During the boot camp, Dell Technologies practioners will teach the participants how to modernize and replatform existing apps to run on Pivotal Cloud Foundry. The developers and architects will learn the fundamentals of Pivotal Cloud Foundry, CI/CD, Application Architecture, Spring Boot, and Spring Cloud Services—as well as be exposed to many of Pivotal’s core practices.

This immersive, instructor-led boot camp provides participants with 90 percent hands-on lab access with a capacity of 16 students per class.



Dell Technologies helps the world’s Next-Gen workforce to transform the way they build and run their most important software applications. The teams who use PCF and have accelerated their adoption of modern software skills realize a faster time-to-market with + 50% increase in developer productivity. PAL is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations.



We are entering a could-native world, and with our vision to create technologies that drive human progress, this launch is only fitting. The Platform Acceleration Lab will help engineers be cloud-native ready and make their companies future-proof. Bangalore is home for many of our global customers and partners, I am excited to see how this program will help them grow and contribute to their future,” – Sarv Saravanan, Senior Vice President & GM, India Center of Excellence, Dell Technologies.



“The launch of the Pivotal Platform Acceleration Lab (PAL) in Bangalore, India combines the expertise of Dell Technologies and Pivotal to support our customers with their digital transformation journey. The PAL offers a performance-based immersive learning experience to develop the talent and the skills necessary for organizations to modernize their legacy application architecture and become cloud-native,” – Cindy Etherington, VP of Education Services.



The course was piloted with select customers in India in September 2018. Their feedback was very positive:



“We were looking for cloud solutions that could help us transform our IT and support business with the agility and resilience that business needs. After an evaluation of PaaS offering, we found Pivotal Cloud Foundry to be the best fit for us as it continuously delivers custom software on a secure, reliable platform—PAL has enabled us to start our journey of digital transformation in the right direction. It is like essential primary education, it helps you build the foundation and framework which acts as the transformation vehicle for migration journey to Cloud,” – Rajesh Mann, Senior Manager, BT Technology.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organisations to build their digital future transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 98 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.