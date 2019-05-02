Dehradoon Marble House situated at Pankha Road New Delhi received the ‘India’s Best Tiles Retailer of the Year 2019' award at “Asia Quality & Entrepreneurship Award” held at Hotel, The Radisson Blu. The award was received by CEO Ashish Gupta and Founder Ratan Lal Garg from Karisma Kapoor for their excellent work in the field of tiles retailing. The award was organized by XEL research a market research & Brand Management company.

Ratan Lal Garg, Founder, Dehradoon Marble House said, “Entrepreneurship is a process of identifying, developing, and bringing a Vision to Actuality. Entrepreneurial vision with sincerity, hard work, dedication and strong interpersonal skills are the main ingredients to sustainable success.”

“It is the hard work of our employees who equally contributed their hard work to bring the organization where it is right now,” he added.

The aim was to recognize the efforts and achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs and those individuals and organizations who are working in the field of entrepreneurship development. The Awards also seek to highlight models of excellence for others to emulate and improve upon.

Dehradoon Marble House also won an award for Highest sale in India of Kajaria tiles in the years of 2008-09 from Ashok Kajaria, Chairman, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. Dehradoon Marble House is the top tiles retailing firm in India which is Dealing with Kajaria tiles, local tiles, Jaquar’s Essco bathware, tiles Adhesives, Grouts, Admix, etc, it provides services to various hotels, showrooms, societies, complex and Institution.

About Dehradoon Marble House

Dehradoon Marble House Regd in Pankha Road, Delhi is a top player in the category Tile Dealers in the Delhi. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Delhi. Over the course of its journey, this business has established a firm foothold in its industry. They believe that customer satisfaction is as important as their products and services, have helped this establishment garner a vast base of customers, which continues to grow by the day.