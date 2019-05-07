CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, recently bagged the SmartTech Award under the “Best Use of Emerging Technologies” category at IMC’s Digital Technology Awards. The event was hosted by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry at St. Regis Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. The company was recognized for its innovative adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Service Management.



CSS Corp’s homegrown customer experience solution helps simplify complex business processes and streamlines customer life cycle management. By using artificial intelligence, the solution leverages real-time data to effectively deliver personalized and context driven customer engagement. Additionally, in a customer support ecosystem, CSS Corp’s platform uses AI and analytics to identify issues, analyze the best course of action and guide customers through specific solutions.



Speaking about the win, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, said,” It is an honor to be recognized for our innovation in digital capabilities and excellence. This accolade strongly reaffirms our expertise and nimbleness in understanding our customers’ needs and delivering fulfilling experiences through cutting edge technologies. We will continue to invest in using emerging and agile technologies to further innovate, and empower businesses to achieve their business outcomes while delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction.”

About CSS Corp

CSS Corp is a new age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, automation, analytics, cloud and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 5,600 technology professionals across 17 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed.

About IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India

The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an independent governing body in India for the industry sector and technology enthusiasts. It started over 100 years back to represent Indian businesses and has gradually entered into tracking technology adoption across industries. Set up in 1907, in the wake of the ‘Swadeshi Movement’ to represent Indian businesses. IMC is a premier Chamber of trade, commerce and industry in India. Headquartered in Mumbai and a strong presence in Delhi, the Chamber has more than 3000 members, comprising a cross section of the business community. It plays an advocacy role on a wide range of matters and acting as an impetus to growth and development of businesses, on policy and implementation matters.

