Mobile phones are important accessories in our lives today, becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. Smartphones serve as a one-stop solution for various needs such as paying bills, shopping online, making calls, sending messages, browsing the internet, staying updated with news, watching movies, playing games and so much more.



With the increasing demand, every new phone to hit the market is sleeker and packed with added innovative features than before. However, this also increases the cost of the phone and makes you vulnerable to financial loss in case the phone gets damaged.



When you buy an expensive mobile phone, you often spend a lot of money on protective cases to shield it against any harmful impact. Your phone’s mobile screen is the most vulnerable part of your phone and is prone to cracking or shattering. Repair or replacement of your phone screen is a huge expense. Hence, buying a mobile screen insurance, especially when you own an expensive phone, is a smart way to ensure that even if your phone is damaged or lost, you do not suffer a very big loss.



Now you can easily protect your mobile phone screen against the risk of damage, theft, fire, mechanical or electrical breakdown and more, through Mobile Screen Insurance, a unique Pocket Insurance policy from Bajaj Finserv.



This insurance provides coverage against any damage to your phone screen due to fire and other perils like riots, strikes, natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, cyclones etc. Additionally, if your phone screen is damaged due to a robbery or burglary at your insured premises (as mentioned on the Certificate of Insurance), you can get coverage for the same. In case your mobile phone screen suffers any accidental damage, the insurance also covers repair and replacement costs. Another benefit under this insurance is that you get coverage for any unexpected electrical or mechanical breakdown of your phone screen.



You can avail all of the above features and benefits and get coverage up to Rs. 10,000 by paying a premium of just Rs. 499.



Paying an affordable premium to protect the screen of your high-end mobile phone can prove to be highly beneficial. Moreover, the Mobile Screen Insurance from Bajaj Finserv has the added convenience of multiple online payment options, making it simpler for you to carry out the transaction online and get the coverage immediately. You can make the online premium payment via net banking, mobile wallets, UPI, debit cards or credit cards.



With Mobile Screen Insurance, you do not have to worry about your budget getting disrupted in case of any unexpected damage to your smartphone.

