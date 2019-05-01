A credit card is a convenient financial tool, but it is also vulnerable to fraud. Hence, having a robust credit card protection plan is imperative. This can also be useful in case your wallet is lost or stolen.



Bajaj Finserv brings you Wallet Care, which helps you block all your credit cards and debit cards with a single phone call, no matter where you are in the world, without any hassles. What’s more, this card protection plan is very affordable, with coverage up to Rs. 2 lakh at just Rs. 599. You can also avail emergency travel and hotel assistance and as well as get free replacement of important identity proofs like your PAN card. Here are a few more details about the benefits of Wallet Care from Bajaj Finserv.



24/7 card blocking service

While you may know how to block an ATM card or take measures to prevent credit card fraud, if your wallet is suddenly lost or stolen when you are travelling or busy working, you could find it difficult to quickly get all of them blocked. Scamsters could then access your card to make fraudulent transactions. With Wallet Care you can handle such situations quickly and in a hassle-free manner.



Wallet Care offers seamless and instant card blocking facilities. You can report a loss 24X7 from anywhere in the world by dialling the helpline number. Once you call to report damage, fraud, or loss, all your cards will be blocked at once. Along with carrying out your credit and ATM card block, you can ask for replacement of your lost PAN card too.



Emergency travel assistance and fraud protection

This policy also extends coverage for credit card fraud. Here you get a coverage of up to Rs.1,00,000 against fraud. You also get travel assistance of up to Rs. 80,000 for hotel bookings and ticket purchases in India and abroad if you are stranded during your travels. You can also block your mobile SIM card and enjoy IMEI registration and valuable documents registration services too.



Easy application procedure

You do not have to go through a lengthy and complicated procedure in order to purchase the Wallet Care insurance. All you have to do is apply online in 3 easy steps. Just log on to the Bajaj Finserv website, type out all your details in the online application form and make the premium payment to complete your insurance purchase.



Be sure to check out other Pocket Insurance policies offered by Bajaj Finserv across different categories like travel, health, assistance and lifestyle. These include Holiday Cover, Trek Cover, Key Replacement Insurance, Watch Cover and other affordable insurance policies that are crafted to cover your exact need. Pocket Insurance ensures that small losses in life do not keep adding up to make a big dent in your wallet.

