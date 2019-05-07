Report Highlights:

The saliva, faeces and shredding body parts of cockroaches can trigger both asthma and allergies [1] . Presence of cockroach allergens were commonly detected in homes surveyed, across surfaces including mattresses.

Most houses showed presence of dog and dust mite allergens. House dust mites are major causes of allergic reactions worldwide.

Many respondents believed that that dusting, sweeping and mopping were effective in providing dust free home and were surprised to see the amounts of hidden dust in their homes after traditional methods of cleaning were applied on regular basis.

Regular cleaning can help to remove allergens and bacteria.



“Dust mite and cockroach allergens are common triggers of all-year round allergy and asthma symptoms. Most of the times, the problem is too small to notice – while the home might appear clean, it is the dust and dirt that can cause allergic reactions,” says Dr. Vikram Jaggi, Director of the Asthma Chest & Allergy Centres.



A new research conducted by Dyson and FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (FRAC) reports that Indian homes contain bacteria, dust mites and cockroach allergens, even when people clean regularly using traditional cleaning methods.

FRAC (Shantanu Khandelwal, CEO, FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (FRAC), says: “Indian homes are commonly seen to have clean floors, furniture and seemingly neat and tidy beds. They usually perform cleaning on a daily basis. Many might be surprised that by investigating the hidden dust from these homes we found that cockroach allergens, dust mites, mould and bacteria were commonly present. Often not visible, these dust particles can trigger allergy symptoms particularly in people who are predisposed towards allergies.”

FRAC carried out the study in 100 urban homes across three major cities in India – New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Hidden dust samples were collected for analysis from carpets, mattresses, sofas and cars after the daily cleaning ritual of sweeping, mopping and dusting was performed. The research reveals that cockroach, dust mite, and dog allergens and bacteria were present in the homes surveyed. Carried in through the individuals from outside or through the air these allergens can stick to the dust and hide under the layers of mattresses, sofas, carpets, on furniture, floors and other surfaces around the homes. Since these traditional cleaning methods may leave high quantities of dust on surfaces, presence of which can trigger allergies.



Cockroach allergens

Some cockroaches are pests that prefer warm, humid conditions. They can be found in different types of households, even those that are cleaned regularly; and not just in unhygienic environments. As the study commissioned by Dyson shows, cockroach allergens were commonly found in hidden dust from mattresses, sofa and carpets in Indian homes surveyed. Cockroach allergens are microscopic and can be found in their saliva, faeces and body. These allergens can trigger allergy and asthma symptoms.



Dust mite allergens

Humans shed up to 20g – 66g of dead skin a month, which is roughly the weight of a pack of potato chips. Dust mites feed on dead skin, and the allergens present in their faeces and body parts can trigger allergic reactions. The research conducted in Indian homes shows that dust mites allergens were found on sofas, mattresses, carpets and cars interiors.



Fungi spores

Fungus are ubiquitous (always present) in indoor and outdoor environments. Moulds are a type of fungus that typically grows on houses and car when damp and warm conditions are provided. Their spores have been described as able to trigger allergy symptom in susceptible people. The new study shows that fungi were commonly present in dust collected from car interiors.



Dog allergens

Dogs are widely spread in India. Dogs can produce allergens which can stick to clothes, surfaces and small particles therefore it is common to find these allergens in dust from places without dogs. The new study commissioned by Dyson reveals that dog allergens were commonly found in mattresses, sofas and carpets in Indian homes surveyed.



Perception versus the truth

Daily cleaning ritual of dusting, sweeping and mopping are applied in many upmarket urban homes. The home owners often believe that the traditional cleaning methods are good enough in keeping their homes clean and dust free. However, the new study show the particles and allergens were present in the Indian homes dust. Many were surprised to see the amounts of hidden dust captured from their homes and cars after traditional methods of cleaning were applied on regular basis.



Kevin Grant, Head of Floorcare at Dyson says, “At Dyson we try and solve problems that others ignore. Having conducted a significant amount of research in real Indian homes, we know that the homes require a deep clean that is capable of capturing the hidden dust. Dyson’s cord-free technology has been engineered to capture 99.97% of microscopic dust as small as 0.3 micron, effectively removing allergens and capturing them in the bin. In India, some Dyson cordfree vacuum cleaners have been certified asthma & allergy friendly® by the Allergy Standards Limited (ASL)[3].”



Deep Cleaning Your Home to Control Hidden Dust

To deep clean around your home, Dyson offers a vacuum cleaner with powerful suction and versatility.



Powerful suction

Our research showed that our powerful suction was able to suck up dust and allergens.



Dyson cord-free vacuum cleaners are powered by the Dyson digital motor, which is compact, yet can spin at up to 125,000rpm, giving Dyson cord-free vacuums powerful suction without compromising versatility. This powerful suction also allows allergens to be removed from the mattress, including cockroach and dust mite allergens.



Whole machine filtration

A high performing vacuum cleaner should be able to remove allergens but without advanced whole machine filtration it may leak some of the dust out into the air.



Dyson cord free machines are able to capture 99.97% fine dust as small as 0.3 microns3, which ensures that the air leaving the machine is clean. This is made possible by the combination of Dyson cyclone technology which create high centrifugal forces to fling dust and dirt out of the airflow and into the bin; highly efficient and carefully calibrated pre and post motor filters which support the cyclone system in capturing the most fine dust; and total machine sealing to remove air leaks or any possible outlet for harmful dust.



Hygienic dirt ejector

Dyson vacuums have no bags, meaning there is no need to touch the dust. Instead, all of Dyson’s latest cord-free vacuums in India feature a hygienic bin emptying mechanism. As the bin is emptied, a rubber collar slides down the shroud, scraping dirt off, enabling the user to hygienically drive out trapped dust and debris in a single action, without touching it.



Asthma & Allergy Accreditation

In India, Dyson cordfree vacuum cleaners have been certified asthma & allergy friendly® by the Allergy Standards Limited (ASL)[4].