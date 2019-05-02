Content Marketing Summit Asia – The largest ‘not-for-profit’ summit across JAPAC driven by the marketing community in Asia is all set to be held on 8thMay 2019 at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai, India.



The main objective of the event is to bring together some of the greatest minds, savvy brands, renowned publishers, innovative technology enablers and leading practitioners across Asia on one platform to explore the exciting world of content marketing. The previous editions of the event in Singapore, Sydney, New Delhi & Mumbai saw around 4,000 delegates, majority of them being marketing heads and leaders of global brands across various industries.



This edition of the event is Powered by JioSaavn. Speaking about its association with CMS Asia, Vinodh Bhat, Co-founder, President & Chief Strategy Officer at JioSaavn, “JioSaavn is a product-focused company that values both high scale technology and unique artistic creativity. To help us all navigate increasing challenges to hold consumer attention, we are excited about our association with CMS Asia 2019, the insightful discussions around content marketing and its evolving trends among customers. The 2/3 of the Indian population under the age of 35 are making decisions about Brands they will be loyal to for life, and this same group is now streaming music/audio at scale in the country. As a platform that offers brands creative content solutions to build salience, we look forward to sharing how marketers across industries can build bespoke digital audio strategies and drive great outcomes.”



This edition’s speakers include Marketing Leads from brands such as Citibank, Vodafone, IBM, Mattel, Johnson & Johnson, Cleartrip, AON, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sony Pictures, Microsoft, Future Group among others.



CMS Asia is the first Indian conference to launch in other Asia Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and is completely knowledge-oriented with no Sponsored Agendas. The event also hosts Asia’s Biggest Content Marketing Awards – CMS Asia Awards for Content Marketing.



Speaking about the event, RP Singh, Curator – CMS Asia, “It has been quite a superlative journey for us. The response that we have received from the marketing fraternity across APAC is simply impeccable. We feel proud that we are able to spread the content marketing ecosystem beyond India and have really become first such conference of Indian origin to launch in other markets.”



With C-Suite speakers from renowned global brands and fortune 500 corporations, the event represents a mega platform for brands, publishers, agency partners and independent creators alike to explore, debate and envisage the future of content marketing.



CMS Asia will launch its 3rd State of Content Marketing in India 2019 report at Mumbai edition which is the largest survey of CMOs in India on how they are using Content Marketing.