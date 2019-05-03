SAS
Citi announced today its NextGen project, an initiative with EY and SAS, using artificial intelligence (AI) to develop an advanced risk analytics scoring engine. NextGen was created to help streamline the time-consuming, highly manual processes associated with reviewing high volumes of global trade transactions while ensuring regulatory compliance.
"By leveraging innovation, we continue our strategic journey to drive digitization throughout our worldwide operations," said John Ahearn, Global Head of Trade for Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. "We process 9 million transactions annually, and the NextGen project will help us optimize our processes from the back office to the front, by expanding the use of digitization, automation and advanced analytics.”
