Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Chowgule & Company, a leader in shipbuilding, ship-repairs, rig repairs, offshore structural production, and composite boats has selected Infor to streamline their operations and digitally transform their business to drive growth. The implementation is expected to go live in November this year.

Headquartered in Goa, Chowgule & Company is the holding company of the Chowgule Group, a 103-year-old family business with interests in mining, marine engineering, shipping, ports, warehousing, salt, industrial gases, automobile dealerships, construction chemicals, industrial explosives, and insulation contracts.

The marine engineering unit selected by Infor houses 6 shipyards and ancillary production facilities. With an aim to deliver nine ocean-going, multi-purpose general cargo vessels per year, the shipbuilding pioneers were challenged with the complexities of streamlining both their business operations in a unified platform. Additionally, the company is equipped with macro-level unique capabilities such as managing a shipyard that can handle up to 14 dry repairs and 5 wet repairs simultaneously, making it the only facility of its kind in India. To address the demands of the modern shipbuilding industry, including planning, building, utility management, and production layout; Chowgule & Company required a modern IT roadmap to meet the stringent industry guidelines.

Upon intense assessment, Infor was selected on the basis of its global expertise and the ability to meet the unique business requirements of the shipbuilding and ship-repair industry. Chowgule & Company chose Infor LN and Infor OS to drive automation aimed at accelerating business efficiency. Chowgule & Company becomes the third ship-building customer of Infor in India.

“Our fast-evolving business required a flexible and robust IT solution that delivers speedy and efficient business operations. We are confident of Infor’s expertise in meeting our distinctive business requirements and efficient solution capabilities that are built with the future in mind. We entrust Infor in partnering with us as we embark on a digital transformation journey to accelerate our business growth,” said RV Vimal, General Manager, Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd.

Jonathan Wood, General Manager, India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) Infor said, “Businesses today place impetus on agility and innovation to meet the evolving demands of the shipbuilding industry. Infor understands the unique requirements of Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. and will assist the shipbuilding giant in seamlessly integrating their business operations, enhancing control over projects and most importantly, incorporate analytics into their organization’s lifecycle. With Infor’s ability to deliver purpose-built industry-specific capabilities delivered in the cloud, we are committed to meeting the exacting demands of Chowgule and Company’s business requirements to help them achieve their vision and mission.”

Infor LN

A comprehensive ERP solution that provides a consolidated view of complex global operations from design to delivery, including manufacturing, supply chain management, and after-market services.

About Chowgule & Company

Chowgule and Company is the holding company of the Chowgule Group. The Chowgule Group is a family business established in 1916. Today, the Group has operations in mining, marine engineering, shipping, ports, warehousing, salt, industrial gases, automobile dealerships, construction chemicals, industrial explosives, insulation contracts and education. To learn more, please visit https://www.chowgule.co.in/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



Keep Current on Infor:

• Subscribe to the Infor RSS Feed

• Follow Infor on Twitter

• Connect with Infor on LinkedIn

• Like Infor on Facebook

• View Infor videos on YouTube