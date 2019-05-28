Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Fixed Deposit is one of the safest investment options and unlike market-linked investment instruments, it provides certainty on returns. Reports suggest that in 2019, FDs are continuing to do well, with interest rates going up, with most banks and NBFCs offering upwards of 7% even for a 1-year deposit. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit comes with ample benefits like higher returns and stability on your savings, flexible tenor, multiple payout options and you can start investing with as minimum as Rs 25,000/. Bajaj Finance FD provides 100% safety with ICRA’s MAAA & CRISIL’s FAAA/Stable rating, so your investments are never at risk. Here are the benefits of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for Senior Citizens- Assured and better Returns – You would always expect your principal amount to grow at a steady rate that would help you accumulate your wealth and grow your corpus. You can invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits that provide a lucrative interest rate of 8.60%, which can go up to 8.95%, with a reliable interest flow. Zero market risk- At a time when the market is looming with uncertainties across asset classes such as debt market, real estate, gold or equity markets, Fixed Deposits continue to be the most lucrative and effective investment option as these are not linked to the market and its fluctuations. Fixed Deposits ensure that your earnings are safe. The flexibility of tenors – Your financial need may vary from that of your friend or family member. Depending on your need, comfort and retirement goal, you can opt for the duration of your Fixed Deposit. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit tenor ranges from 12-60 months, so you can choose accordingly. Offers complete Security- You would always like to evaluate the investment instruments properly before investing your money. Opportunely, Bajaj Finance's Fixed Deposits are 100% safe and secure and have been awarded ICRA's MAAA (Stable) Rating and CRISIL's FAAA/Stable Rating, making it extremely safe. Online Application Process and Online Account Management– This option makes the Bajaj Finance FD option efficient, convenient and simple right from the time of minimal document application till seamlessly managing and tracking the investment on a sustained basis. The Fixed Deposit Calculator– This feature helps you to evaluate the returns in advance providing the much-needed clarity to plan investments and finances. Option for the Senior Citizens- The Fixed Deposit by Bajaj Finance has a specially crafted option for the Senior Citizens that allows them the eligibility for an additional rate of interest which is 0.35% higher than the regular interest rate.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is available in over +200 branches spanned over 200 cities of India making it one of the most accessible Fixed Deposit Funds. So, you can now easily make a smart investment choice by investing your money in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Scheme to multiply your savings and benefit from the protection and stability of your investment.

About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating. To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in