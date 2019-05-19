Bajaj Finance Ltd.
The needs of a business traveler vis-à-vis a leisure traveler are extremely different. People traveling for leisure generally have an ample number of days for their trip and plan for multiple things like stay, recreational activities, entertainment, food, shopping, etc. While those traveling on a business plan for an extremely focused trip which has a limited number of days with extremely less travelling. Their trip mostly consists of traveling for business meetings, seminars or conferences.
Some of the key benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard card are:
Unlike other credit cards, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs absolutely interest free for up to 50 days. This gives travelers the option of having some extra cash at no added cost whatsoever.
As a SuperCard customer, get a pre-approved loan limit to tackle any unforeseen emergencies during travel. Customers can avail an instant loan for up to 90 days thereby helping them to plan and enjoy their travel without worrying about last minute cash requirements.
The SuperCard comes with an exclusive feature that allows customers to repay the loan in 3 easy EMIs. As only a flat 2.5% processing fee is charged, the EMIs are competitive and affordable.
Apart from some of the most distinct features, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard also comes with a set of exciting offers for the customers to help them save more money. The SuperCard has collaborated with several of India’s leading brands across fashion, entertainment, healthcare, consumer electronics, etc. and offers valuable discounts and cash backs to its customers.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
