DE-CIX India’s Mumbai-IX has started offering 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) access at all enabled datacenters in the Indian metropolis. Mumbai IX as one of the leading Internet Exchanges in India is so for reacting to the increasing customer demand for more data capacity. Among the first customers upgrading to 100 GE is the US-based Internet performance and security company Cloudflare. Other local and international Internet Service Providers, Carriers and Content Delivery Networks have also requested more bandwidth at the Mumbai IX.
DE-CIX India provides premium Internet exchange services and operates a wide range of carrier and data center-neutral exchanges services across Major Indian cities. DE-CIX Interwire is a member of The Asia Pacific Internet Exchange Association. More than 160 customers are using DE-CIX India’s interconnection services in Mumbai and will soon expand its presence to Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi. Further information is available at www.de-cix.in.
DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates a wide range of carrier and data center-neutral exchanges. The company serves 1500+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 100+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, India and North America. With 6.8+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net.
