DE-CIX India’s Mumbai-IX has started offering 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) access at all enabled datacenters in the Indian metropolis. Mumbai IX as one of the leading Internet Exchanges in India is so for reacting to the increasing customer demand for more data capacity. Among the first customers upgrading to 100 GE is the US-based Internet performance and security company Cloudflare. Other local and international Internet Service Providers, Carriers and Content Delivery Networks have also requested more bandwidth at the Mumbai IX.



Added to the DE-CIX family as a joint venture in late 2017, Mumbai IX made has become the largest Internet Exchange in the most important Internet Gateway for the Indian sub-continent. By the end of 2018 a total of 129 customers were using DE-CIX services, a growth rate of close to 170 percent in comparison to 2017. In addition, the total connected customer capacity rose by 106 percent to more than 650 Gbits in 2018 and is expected to reach 1 Tbps by the end of 2019. With more and more international players interconnecting at the platform, Mumbai-IX continues to provide world-class peering services for Indian Internet users. In early 2019, DE-CIX India also announced that it will expand its business activities to the Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai markets in due course. The three new Indian IXs will run as DE-CIX Delhi, DE-CIX Kolkata, and DE-CIX Chennai. These exchanges will be operated by DE-CIX Interwire Internet Services Pvt. Ltd., which owns a nationwide license for Internet services in India.

