After the popular success of the initial segment of the theme-based campaign, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is back with the second phase of #EMINetworkPowerplay contest. The cricket inspired campaign is specially targeted towards the qualifiers and the final playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The latest season of #EMINetworkPowerplay was launched online and will be open for participation till May 12, 2019. Following the interactive concept of the former phase, this engaging campaign interestingly incorporates the features of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network category and enables the participants to play online and win a Smart TV & Amazon vouchers every day.



To participate, one needs to sign in on https://www.bajajfinserveminetworkpowerplay.com and follow a set of easy steps to enroll, play and win amazing rewards. The enrolled user must select one team out of the 4 teams mentioned (finalist and the ones playing in the qualifiers) and play a timer moderated 6 questions quiz called an ‘over’. The over will consists of a mix of questions on the IPL and Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Post the completion of the quiz, the users can share their referral code on their personal social media handles like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. A new user who participates using this referral code will win the referee and the referrer 6 runs (points). The top scorer of the winning team stands a chance of winning a Smart Television; The top scorers of other teams are guaranteed to win Amazon Vouchers.



As the finale season of Indian Premier League approaches the final set of matches with big excitement and thrill, the final segment of Bajaj Finserv’s #EMINetworkPowerplay is also expected to be a larger success with higher participation and superior daily gratification.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in