Fourth generation of the BMW X5 to continue its trailblazing success in the premium SAV segment

A distinctive new BMW design language with unmistakable BMW X genes, commanding road presence and robust proportions.

Everything multiplied by X: More athletic, more luxurious, more functional, more spacious and more adventurous.

Supreme sporting prowess, outstanding off-road abilities and absolute driving comfort with BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel drive system. The all-new BMW X5 was launched in India today. Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary sportsman unveiled the all-new BMW X5, which demonstrates a fresh modern design with refined interiors and authoritative driving attributes.



Locally-produced, the all-new BMW X5 is available in a diesel variant at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The petrol variant will be available later in 2019.



Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “BMW established the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment with the launch of BMW X5 in 1999. The BMW X5 has been the best-selling car in this segment for many years and has become one of our most successful models. The fourth generation embodies this model’s typical characteristics – versatility, sovereignty and luxury. The all-new BMW X5 is bound to add another chapter to this success story by introducing a new interpretation of the letter X. Combining an elegant and strong design with supreme on and off-road ability, the all-new BMW X5 has an even greater blend of premium luxury performance, technology and comfort.”



The all-new BMW X5 exhibits versatility by offering customers a choice of vehicle that expresses who they are and conforms to their personal preferences and lifestyle. Locally-produced, the all-new BMW X5 is available in three design schemes – Sport, xLine and M Sport. Sport celebrates the gust of adrenaline with sporty style and self-confidence. xLine puts on a powerful character that enhances the car’s off-road looks. M Sport enhances the dynamic character distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.



The all-new BMW X5 is available in two diesel models – BMW X5 xDrive30d Sport and BMW X5 xDrive30d xLine. The petrol variant BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport will be available later in 2019.



The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X5 xDrive30d Sport : INR 72,90,000

BMW X5 xDrive30d xLine : INR 82,40,000

BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport : INR 82,40,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.



The all-new BMW X5 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Black Sapphire. The all-new BMW X5 features Fine upholstery Leather 'Vernasca' as standard with the following combinations – Ivory White | Black, Coffee | Black, Cognac | Black and Black | Black.



BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the all-new BMW X5. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms and starts at an attractive pricing of Rs. 1.55 per km. The all-new BMW X5 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.



The all-new BMW X5.

The design of the all-new BMW X5 makes a powerful statement. It has grown in all dimensions compared to its predecessor while retaining its character and proportions. Its design language has become more athletic, with more clearly defined surfaces and even more precise lines. The enlarged one-piece hexagonal kidney grille paired with a sculptured bonnet and short overhangs gives the iconic front an imposing appearance. BMW Laser Light technology with blue X-shaped elements makes a distinctive visual proclamation. The car makes a solid and dynamic impression on the road because of its muscular stance – an effect that is supported by the 3D wrap-around LED taillights that reach far into the sides.



The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in an extremely sporty ambience. Together with an elevated seat position and generously proportioned interior, the front and rear occupants enjoy ample accommodation. Folding down the 40:20:40 split rear seat backrest increases boot capacity from 650 litres to 1,870 litres, making the all-new BMW X5 suitable for all kinds of journeys. The absolute highlight in the interior is the new unique feature – ‘Crafted Clarity’ – which is a host of operational features crafted in exquisite glass that embellish the insert of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button and the start/stop button. The Panoramic glass roof Sky Lounge with LED light graphics, Welcome Light Carpet appeal to the senses in many ways.



The Comfort Access System remotely detects the key within a 1.5 meter radius and unlocks the doors and the two-section tailgate. The Luggage-Compartment Package includes slide rails for easy loading and an electrical luggage compartment roller blind. Soft close function for doors adds to the increased levels of comfort for the all-new BMW X5.



A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continues to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay®. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes a 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a 12.3” screen and a control display also measuring 12.3”.



The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The new Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.



Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 195 kW / 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.5 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder BS VI compliant petrol engine of the BMW X5 xDrive40i produces an output of 250 kW / 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.5 seconds.



BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Dynamic Damper Control improves ride quality and suspension by stabilizing all irregularities of the surface. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.



BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies.



BMW safety technologies includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.



