ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced the launch of ACTICO Machine Learning in India, a first-of-its-kind of software platform that enables integration of the ‘predictive’ capability of Machine Learning models in the decision making process in a business. This platform enables companies to quickly generate machine learning models through automated data analysis, combine them with business rules and operationalize both for AI-powered automation.



The predictive models generated can be used to optimize business outcomes in case of numerous intelligent automation scenarios across business lifecycle, like product recommendations, fraud detection and risk management. A key benefit of the ACTICO Machine Learning platform is that it enables machine learning models to be automatically retrained and facilitates their rapid deployment.



There are two kinds of pricing options available, to cater to diverse customer requirements and ensure that the product is equally lucrative for both large as well as small. Companies can either license the technology or – take an annual subscription. This flexibility in pricing makes the product equally lucrative to both large as well as small companies.



Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajit Shah, Managing Director – APAC, Middle East and Africa, ACTICO, said, “This integration or ‘operationalization’ of Machine Learning is a unique approach to the application of this cutting-edge technology. Our platform overhauls the conventional approach of using machine learning in standalone systems and integrates it to the business by combining expert knowledge and data knowledge. The ACTICO Machine Learning platform provides support throughout the entire process- from data preparation to using the trained machine learning models in production systems. During our pilot projects, we have observed that using ACTICO Machine Learning can potentially help in reducing default rates by 30-40%, improve product recommendations by 50%+ and ensure 40% more efficient compliance case clarifications, across a wide range of customers.”



Added Mr. Shah, “In the first phase, we will be targeting banks and financial institutions in India and are pleased to share that we are in the process of signing our first ACTICO Machine Learning customer in India. We also have plans of extending our offering to other industries, in the near future.”

About ACTICO

ACTICO is a leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning. It provides best-in-class software solutions and tools with applications from financial services to manufacturing and retail to healthcare, enhancing day-to-day decision-making and end-to-end automation.



ACTICO has a proven ability to handle large volume of data and build reliable, robust and scalable applications. It is a truly global enterprise with presence in 35+ countries, 130+ customers, 50,000+ users and a 100% project success rate. ACTICO operates through fully owned subsidiaries in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its customers include companies across continents, ranging from small/mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies.