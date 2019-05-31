Monster Energy is the official sponsor of the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport 2019 team that is dominating the F1 circuit. The F1 car racing circuit returns to Silverstone, UK – the site of one of the oldest car races in the world. The tradition continues with a race planned in July and Monster Energy India is giving an opportunity to its customers to be a part of this mega event!



The winner of this lucky draw will get a flight to Silverstone, UK including accommodations and a VIP ticket to the Rolex British Grand Prix. Buy any can of Monster Energy and fill in the Lucky Dip Card to stand a chance to win this amazing, once in a lifetime trip. Dates for entering the F1 VIP trip are from 10th of May through 2nd of June and the chance to win the goodies prize package entry period is from 10th of May until the 29th of June. This offer is applicable at select stores in India such as: Reliance, Natures Basket, Tesco, FRL, Spencer’s, Spar and ABRL.



On your marks, get set, buckle up and ENTER NOW to see if LH44 can take home number six on his home turf. The race is set for Silverstone on the 14th of July 2019 and it is not one to be missed!

Terms and Conditions

About Monster Energy

Monster Energy is an energy drink introduced by Monster Beverage Corporation in April 2002. The company is also known for supporting many extreme sports events such as Bellator MMA, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Moto GP, BMX, Motocross, Speedway, Skateboarding and Snowboarding, as well as Electronic Sports.



Monster Energy is way more than an energy drink. Led by athletes, musicians, and many more. Monster is a lifestyle in a can!