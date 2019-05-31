Monster Energy
|
Monster Energy is the official sponsor of the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport 2019 team that is dominating the F1 circuit. The F1 car racing circuit returns to Silverstone, UK – the site of one of the oldest car races in the world. The tradition continues with a race planned in July and Monster Energy India is giving an opportunity to its customers to be a part of this mega event!
Monster Energy is an energy drink introduced by Monster Beverage Corporation in April 2002. The company is also known for supporting many extreme sports events such as Bellator MMA, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Moto GP, BMX, Motocross, Speedway, Skateboarding and Snowboarding, as well as Electronic Sports.
|
Romil Gupta,
|Image Caption : Buy Monster Energy can and win a trip to Silverstone
|click for high-res image