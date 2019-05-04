India Business Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers. The most sought after awards was organized on 28th April, 2019 (Sunday) in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink.



Bollywood Actress Miss Dia Mirza was the Chief Guest for the event who gave away the awards.



The list of awardees are:

Renovision Management Consultants – Best Graphology Trainer of India Award, ArtDelightGroup – Best Professional Painting Classes in Bangalore, WinZig Wings Preschool – Best Innovative Preschool In India, Kshama Veenaprakash Achanna – Most Promising state board Tutorials In Nashik, Bharat Head Hunters Pvt. Ltd. – Best Recruitment Consultants 2019, Ask Spoken English Academy – Best English Learning Academy In Solapur, MKVN School, Pauri Garhwal(U.K.) – Most Disciplined CBSE K12 Day Cum Residential School In Uttarakhand, Mr. Anil Pandya – Most innovative Edupreneur & philanthropist in Gujarat, Budania IAS Group – The Best Online Coaching Of North India, Mr. Amir Budania – The Best Youngest UPSC Trainer, Budania IAS Group – The Best IAS Coaching of North India, Smart Study – Best Overseas Education Consultants In North India, Doon Public School Rewa – Best School In Academics & Extra Curriculum In Rewa / MP, Anus Educational Focus Pvt. Ltd. – Leading Higher Educational Consultant In India (North East), Abhishek Sasidharan (WhiZZ Europa) – Outstanding Edupreneur For Innovative Education & Training Startup, Dietitian /Nutritionist Neeru Dawra – Best Dietitian/Nutritionist For Lifestyle Disorder In Delhi, Dr. Varsha D. Patel – Best Young Homeopathic Physician In South Gujarat, Max Neo Clinical Research Services – Best Clinical Research Services In Tamil Nadu, M/s. Advanced Biotechnologies – Best Biotechnology Company In Animal Nutrition & Health Products, Thota Consultancy – Leading Healthcare & Hospital Management Services In Hyderabad, Travancore Ayurveda – Best Ayurvedic Clinic In South India, Sushumna Wellness – Best Alternative Healthcare Centre In Maharashtra, Sayee Health Care Sales Corporation – Fastest Growing Safe Cleanliness & Hygiene Products GLATT, Mishti Consultant – Most Promising Architects & Designers In Mumbai, VDESIGNS Vinky Daryani & Associates – Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur & Interior Designer In Pune, NH Interiors – Leading Interior Design Execution Company In Bangalore, Mamta Fomra – Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer In Madurai, Shikha Bhangadia – Best Young Woman Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer 2019, DBEL Studio – Leading Luxury Lighting Brand In Delhi, Roha – Best Upcoming Designer Brand, Deepti Mohindar – Best Professional Hair & Makeup Artist In Kolkata 2019, Hardik Malde's Hair Castle – Best Salon Services In Mumbai, Tanu'Z Makeup Studio & Academy – Most Creative Makeup Artist In West Bengal, Jewellery by Avni Gujral – Best High End Fashion & Imitation Jewellery Designer 2019, Rasm by Supriya Sharma – Best Bridal & Woman Party Wear On Hire In Udaipur, Neeru Mohan – Best Professional Makeup Artist In Telangana 2019, Amit Keskar – Best Wedding Photographer In Chhattisgarh 2019, Shabana's Offlimits – Best Designers & Manufacturers Of Bridal Gowns & Lehengas In Mangalore, Promega Biotech India Pvt Ltd. – Best Innovative Biotechnology Solutions Company 2019, SinFin – Leading Solar Energy Solutions Provider In Delhi, "Anubhav" Experience English is Fun – Best English Learning Coaching In Kolkata, Sri Hanuman Iron Mart – Largest Iron & Steel Wholesaler In Kurnool District AP, Saicon Hardware – Best Window & Door Technology Solution Company In India 2019, Saral Sewa India – Best Technology Solution Services For Banking & Financial Enterprises In Rural & Urban India, Brishni Jewellery – Best Copper made Contemporary Jewellery Brand, L R Industries (Rohtak Wale) – Leading Manufacturers Of Fire Extinguisher Balls In North India, Nive's Paradise – Best Handcrafted Silkthread & Quilled Jewellery Designers In Chennai, Ornate Banquet – Best Banquet In UP, Prajapati Assamese Jewellery – Most Creative Assamese Traditional Jewellery Collections In Assam, Rubjeet Singh Grover – Most Dynamic Entrepreneur In North India, Restigo Comfort Products – Most Admired Mattress Brands In India, Transport Wings (Cal) Pvt. Ltd. – Best Transport & Logistic Services In North India, Hotel Amalfi Grand – Best 4-Star Hotel In Patna 2019, Civil Icon Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. – Best Emerging Infrastructure Contractors In India 2019, MM Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd. – Best Quality Manufacturers & Suppliers Of Metal Cable Trays In India, Laundromint – Best Hostel Laundromats In South India, Mech Zone Solutions – Pioneer In 360 Degree Solutions Providing To Dealer Auto World, SKST Chit Funds Pvt. Ltd. – Best Chit Fund Company In Coimbatore, Chayasutra – Best Artistic Wedding Photography Company In Hyderabad, Kaleshwari Power Products Pvt. Ltd. – Leading Manufacturers & Exporters Of Generator Sets & Electrical Engines In UP, Rajiv Engineers – Most Advanced Welding Technology Integrator, Super Computers – Leading IT Dealer In Maharashtra, SVSAV Technologies – Best Entrepreneur In Audio Visual Communications & Security Systems In Telangana, Bullion Flexipack Pvt. Ltd. – Leading Manufacturers of Shrink Sleeves Labels, Heat Transfer Labels & Tamper Evident Envelops, SHDNL Bankasi Ltd. – Best Investment Banking & Financial Services In Amravati, Bull Power Energy Private Limited – Leading Turnkey Solar Solutions Providers In Rajasthan, Studio Dairy Day Ice Creams (Swathi Sharath. B) – "Specialist In Supplying Ice Creams For Weddings, Events & Parties" Associated With Dairy Day Ice Creams, The Other Side Café & The Other Side Oven – Best Cafe & Bakery Chain Of Jammu And Kashmir, Myshka – Best Emerging Online Women Indo Western Brand, Innovative TechHub Pvt Ltd – Leading IT Infrastructure and Facility Management Company In Pune, Alex World Class Products Pvt. Ltd – Fastest Growing Ayurvedic Product Direct Selling Company in India, Manzil Naukri Alerts (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. – Most Promising Placement Consultants In Bulandshahar, Mahip Agarwal – Outstanding Excellence In International Tourism Business Development, Ravindra Foods Pvt. Ltd. – Fastest Growing Candy Brand In India, Lazeez Caterers – Best Caterers In Sonepat, 361 Degrees – Best Advertising Agency In West Bengal 2019, Nos2 Research & Development Pvt. Ltd. – Best Decarbonising, Hydro Car Services In Coimbatore, Pleco Migration Pvt. Ltd. – Best Immigration Consultant Of Delhi, Heads Up For Tails – Best Pet Products Brand In India 2019, M/S Morya Trans Facility Pvt. Ltd. – Best Professional Employees Transportation Service Providers In India, First Choice Super Store – Best Supermarket In Vansda, SteelBird International – Best Auto Component Manufacturer, Gulf Trade And Investment Business Services – Most Promising Investment Advisors In Gurgaon, HRBL Earth International Pvt. Ltd. – Best Quality Lifestyle Products Direct Selling Company, Zenith Engineering Corporation – Leading Manufacturers & Exporters Of Metal Cutting, Punching & Milling Machines, Durvankur – The Business Hub – Best E-Commerce Portal For Agricultural Products, Vanilla Sky Productions (Opc) Pvt. Ltd. – Best Cinematography & Product Photography Services In Bengaluru, Water And Shark – Emerging Multinational Tax & Accountancy Firm 2019, Vikas Gade (Celebsbooking.com) – Best Celebrity Management Company In Mumbai, Sacorooms – Best Upcoming Co-Living Spaces In Bangalore, Thatware LLP – Best Advanced Digital Marketing Company In Howrah, M/s. Sports Suppliers, Bangalore – Best Sports Products Suppliers In Bangalore, The Cleaners Homemaid – Best Cleaning Company In Karnataka, GetLook Technology Private Limited – Best Luxury At Home Salon Services In Affordable Prices In Bangalore, lSQ Rooms – Fastest Growing Startup in Hospitality Sector 2019, StrataEnviro Pvt. Ltd. – Best CSR Initiative In Manufacturing & Installation Of Outdoor Air Pollution Controllers, Vidushii Luthra Founder, Rudra Universe – Inspiring Philanthropist Entrepreneur For Spiritual Enlightenment & Empowering Women & Children, Mrs. Reena Rana Chauhan – Director / Neerja Bhanot Institute Of Hospitality And Fashion Private Limited – Young Woman Educationist & Social Worker North India, International Institute Of Design Studies (IIDS) – Top Designing Institute In Maharashtra 2019, Sonali Rambhau Pinjarkar – Best Emerging Natural Cosmetics Brand, Career Brain Consultancy – Best Career Consultants In Chhattisgarh, MSR Designers & Builders – Best Designers & Builders In Trivandrum, Gulnaz Parveen / Arsh International School – Most Promising Play School In Jamshedpur, Mittal & Associates – Best Accounting Services In Rewari, Beatles Cafe Grill House – Best Cafe In Trivandrum, Moonwater Farms – Best Luxurious Adventure Activity Resort In Pune, Neeta Bajaj Proprietor Flames N Flavors – Most Promising Woman Entrepreneur For Handcraft Based MSME 2019, Acharya Institute Of Lifecare – Leading Healthcare Education & Vocational Training Institute In North East India, Tarun Narang/Asharfi Financial Hub – Best Mutual Fund Distributor / Advisor In Delhi, Amero Research & Loyalty Solutions Pvt Ltd (India) – Best Mobile App Based Loyalty Program, Salon Forces Inc – Best Recruitment Services To Diverse Beauty Industries 2019, Global Shanti Care Hospital, Shamli UP – Best Multi-Speciality Hospital Providing Economic Health Services Under One Roof, Bristile Overseas Pvt. Ltd. – Best Quality Affordable Tiles Brand In India 2019, Makeup Anastasia Bridal Makeup By Rajalakshmi – Most Preferred Bridal Makeup Artist In Chennai, SVR. Vimal Keerthi Vasan – Best CEO In Malls & Multiplex Division, Aiet Pvt. Ltd. – Best Overseas Education Consultants In Rohtak, Zylig Group Of Companies – Fastest Growing Quality Pharmaceutical Company In India, Zylig Group Of Companies – Best Emerging Herbal Skin Care Brand (MUFFY DERMA), Dr.Praveen Sahave M.S(Shalya) – Young outstanding Laser Piles, Fissure and Fistula Surgeon of Ayurveda of Maharashtra 2019, Ayugreen Healthcare – Best Organic Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers & Suppliers In Haryana, Dewan Global School – Best Playschool In Meerut 2019, Tera Group (Raghav Sharma) – Best Web Service.

About Blindwink

Blindwink is the best market research and brand management company in India.