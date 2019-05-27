Blaü – a leading global brand of modular furniture, bags two prestigious awards – the World’s Greatest Brands Award 2018-19 for Asia and GCC area, held in Dubai, and the Specialty Retailer of the Year Award 2018-19, held in Delhi, amongst participating brands from 54 countries.



Blaü is the first-of-its-kind collaboration of German R&D, Italian Design and flawless Indian assembly. Incidentally, Blaü60 – a unique configurator by Blau, has taken the furniture industry by storm. The 60-second Furniture Configurator allows you to customize and design Wardrobes, and other furniture, in less than 60-seconds.

Talking about the company’s double-barrelled purpose, it’s Managing Partner, Mr. Siddhant Anand says, “While the industry focuses on the "How" and the "What" (product-centric), we focus on the "Why" as well. Our purpose is to spread happiness through our range of furniture. Great design is only the beginning for us. We focus a lot on the functionality of every piece of furniture. This helps us give our customers seamless access to futuristic furniture today."

Currently present in 6 cities in India – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Vizag, Mysore – the company plans to be in 15 cities by the end of 2020.

