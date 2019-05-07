Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, had launched a unique campaign #BijliOnEMI in April wherein customer buying air conditioners will also have the option to pay for their electricity bill on EMI. After an overwhelming response to the campaign, they recently released a video on social media engaging with customers regarding their problems during summer and the reaction on the ‘Electricity bill on EMI’ proposition along with ‘AC on EMI’ by Bajaj Finserv. Now the campaign has moved a step further by launching an interactive contest for customers on its website, allowing them to win exciting prizes.

Through the contest, the customers are asked to take an interactive journey by easily signing up, moving ahead step by step and sharing the journey results on their social media profiles. Customers who finish the 4-step journey in the shortest possible time stand a chance to win a Shoppers Stop voucher worth Rs. 2,000. To participate in the contest, click http://www.bajajfinservbijlionemi.in/

Through the #BijliOnEMI campaign, Bajaj Finance has reached out to 18.6 million customers pan India and has been successful in penetrating in tier 1 and tier 2 cities along with the metros. It has received a great response for the ‘AC on EMI and Bijli Bill on EMI’ proposition as customers all over are exploring this unique concept. The brand aims to continue engaging with its customers through various such initiatives on a regular basis to understand their requirements and craft the best suitable offers for them.

In this contest, customers can learn in detail about ‘Electricity bill on EMI’ proposition and calculate their indicative EMI per month basis their purchase. The rationale behind this contest is to understand their choice of preference and affordability factors of customers and help them with the best in market proposition to beat the heat without any additional financial burden on them.

