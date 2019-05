Advancements in technology have meant we have constantly evolved and found new ways of doing our everyday activities. From sending letters, which sometimes took a month to reach their destination, we moved on to emails. From horse carts, we moved on to airplanes, and the list is endless.

With technology touching and transforming everything we do, why should the world of finance be any different? From a time when availing a personal loan meant lengthy paperwork, days of waiting for approval, and often weeks for disbursal, we now have banks and non-banking financial companies offering loans and other financial products in a much shorter duration.

In fact, non-banks like Bajaj Finserv have leveraged technology to simplify the process of applying for a loan, reduced the time taken to approve an application and find efficient ways of disbursing the money to you. And one of the results of this is pre-approved offers.

A pre-approved offer is essentially a tailor-made loan, instantly available for you. If you meet the basic eligibility criteria, you can avail a loan in as little as a few hours. This makes it a very handy resource when you need money urgently.

Existing customers of Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, can check their pre-approved offer in just three simple steps – without the need of submitting any additional documents. You only need to enter your name and mobile number on the pre-approved section on the Bajaj Finserv website, complete your OTP verification, and you’ve your customized offer! Once you confirm the amount you want to borrow, the loan is disbursed to your account in no time.

In fact, pre-approved loans are not just for existing customers. If you are looking for a personal loan, you can share your details with Bajaj Finserv and check if you qualify for a pre-approved loan. Before you do, you can also calculate your monthly installments with the help of the online EMI calculator too on the website.

With other features like the flexi loan facility and flexible tenors, you can borrow as much as Rs.25 lakh and repay it over a convenient period.

