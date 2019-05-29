Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare service providers in multiple GCC states and an emerging healthcare player in India, today announced its financial results for the quarter & full year ended March 31, 2019.



The Company recorded a net profit of Rs. 335 crore for the full year ending March 31, 2019. This represents a year-on-year increase 140% when compared to an adjusted PAT of Rs. 139 crore in full-year ending March 31, 2018.



For the quarter ending 31st March 2019, revenue from operations increased by 23% to Rs. 2,201 and EBITDA increased by 33% to Rs. 350 crore. The Company recorded a net profit of Rs. 209 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. This represents a year-on-year increase when compared to an adjusted PAT of Rs. 145 crore registered in the same quarter of 2018 which is an increase of 44%.



Sustained revenue growth has resulted from its existing operations that includes 24 hospitals, 114 clinics and over 219 pharmacies in nine countries, including India.



The Company’s strong growth is a reflection of its focus on quality healthcare, the strength of its diversified healthcare offerings and a strong thrust on enhancing efficiencies.



Financial Performance Highlights

Performance Review for Q4FY19 vs. Q4FY18

Revenue from operations improves by 23% to Rs. 2,201 crore compared to Rs. 1,784 crore

EBITDA (excluding other income) increases by 33% Y-o-Y to Rs. 350 crore compared to Rs. 263 crore

PAT (adjusted for exceptional income in previous year) increases to Rs. 209 crore compared to Rs. 145 crore



Performance Review for FY19 vs. FY18

Revenue from operations improves by 18% to Rs. 7,963 crore compared to Rs. 6,721 crore

EBITDA (excluding other income) grew by 41% Y-o-Y to Rs. 863 crore compared to Rs. 613 crore

PAT (adjusted for exceptional income in previous year) increased by 140% to Rs. 335 crore compared to Rs. 139 crore



Commenting on the performance for Q4 & FY19, Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said:



“We are very happy to report strong growth at both the top line and EBITDA level. All hospitals in the GCC and India are performing well and new hospitals in India are also doing better than expected.



In line with our asset light focus, work at all our new hospital pipeline projects both in GCC and India are progressing well. We are optimistic however that all these facilities will achieve swift break even on the back of increasing occupancy and better utiiisations..



The quarter under review has been our best quarter in the year under review with seasonality too playing to our favour. “



Segmental Performance

Hospitals



Revenues increased by 22% to Rs. 3,969 crore in FY19 from Rs. 3,241 crore in FY18. EBITDA (excluding other income) increased by 37% from Rs. 364 crore in FY18 to Rs. 501 crore in FY19. The EBITDA margin was at 12.6% in FY19 compared to 11.3% in FY18. This performance was driven by addition of new specialties, services and increase in beds.

Clinics



Revenues for GCC clinics increased by 14% to Rs. 1,990 crore in FY19 from Rs. 1,748 crore in FY18. EBITDA for GCC clinics increased 50% from Rs. 210 crore in FY18 to Rs. 315 crore in FY19. The EBITDA margin was at 15.9% in FY19 compared to 12% in FY18. This performance was driven by ramp up in new clinics set up in GCC states in the recent past and increase in footfalls from existing clinics.

Pharmacies



Revenues increased by 21% to Rs. 2,178 crore in FY19 from Rs. 1,798 crore in FY18. EBITDA increased 20% from Rs. 186 crore in FY18 to Rs. 223 crore in FY19.



Medical Excellence Highlights

Since inception, Aster DM Healthcare has been in continuous pursuit to push boundaries of excellence in health care and cater to the needs of patients, thereby setting global benchmarks in the field of medicine and patient care. It has accomplished numerous milestones and performed several surgeries that were “firsts”. Mentioned below are some of the significant achievements, in the quarter under review, that are a testament to our clinical excellence:

Doctors at Aster MIMS in Calicut, Kerala successfully performed their 500th Kidney transplant at the hospital

An Obstetrics and Gynaecology Consultant at Aster Sanad Hospital delivered a baby on-board a flight from Saudi to Philippines

Aster CMI Hospital has performed Ace Split liver transplant for a 32 month old baby

Aster MIMS Calicut performed successful heart surgery for a Somalia patient diagnosed with severe valvular pulmonary stenosis, small hypertrophic right ventricle. He was rejected from other hospitals because of high risks

Bone marrow transplant for a 13 year old girl suffering from rare compliment deficiency genetic disease C1q at Aster CMI, Bangalore

Aster Pharmacy introduced Fréche – a leading French skincare brand with a legacy of over 70 years

For the first time in Dubai, a Single Incision Colorectal Laparoscopic Surgery was performed in Aster Hospital, Al Qusais



Awards and Service Excellence Highlights

The Company has received several endorsements; some of which were:

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Gulf Indian Leadership Summit 2018

Aster Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur received The AHPI healthcare award in 2018 Platinum Grading in Pharmacie De Qualite' by Bureau Veritas in 2018 The Asian Hospital Management Award for innovation in healthcare technology



Dr. Azad Moopen- Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare won the Business Leader of the Year Award for Healthcare at the Gulf Business Awards 2018

Alisha Moopen- Executive Director and CEO- Hospitals and Clinics GCC at Aster DM Healthcare won the Rising Star Award at the Asian Business Leadership Forum 2018, the Woman Game Changer of the Year Award at the Global Women in Leadership Economic Forum 2018. She has also won the Woman of the Year Award in the Achiever’s Category from Emirates Women Magazine



About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 24 hospitals, 116 clinics and 219 pharmacies. These are manned by our 18,700+ employees from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.