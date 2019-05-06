​The inaugural edition of art exhibition ‘Entente’ kicked off in New Delhi on Saturday May 4 at The Stainless Art Gallery, New Delhi. The four-day exhibition hosted by artist Mansimran Kaur Guglani and curated by artist Satadru Sovan Banduri, is showcasing artwork of 20 artists across the country in various forms, paintings, photography and sculpture.



The exhibition featured works of artists Aditya Raj, Ankur Rana, Asurvedh, Tanya Palta, Chandan Bezbaruah, Dinesh Solanki, Gaurav Chawla, Gopal Mehan, Joybroto Dass, Kishore Chakraborty, Nur Mahammad, Sawan Taank, Bibhu Nath, Sunita Lamba, Mangesh Rajguru, Malchand Pareek, Pankaj Kumar, Suvajit Mondal. Works of Masimran K. Guglani and Satadru S Binduri were also displayed at the exhibition.



Speaking on the launch and the idea behind the exhibition, Entente, artist Mansimran Kaur Guglani, said, “It will be a bit of an understatement if we say that artistic credibility is tenaciously defended. This is, of course, understandable, given that even the slightest whisper of inauthenticity can and will lead to lasting repercussions. For us, therefore, collaboration is a viable solution & the heart of this exhibition. ‘Entente’ thus is way to celebrate the spirit of collaboration. Not just, of course, to bring together the vastly different worlds of art and commerce but to also ensure each provides a fillip to the other. With this in mind, we are providing a platform to multiple artists to showcase their talents.”



The artworks exhibited reflects themes around, the architectural congestion presently underway, masculinity & gender in the perspective of metropolis existence, socio-economic crisis, mystical link between angels & demons and the stories behind closed doors, philosophy of life, human emotions, among host of other themes. While some works had the influence of Shantiniketan in West Bengal, some reflected the life in Delhi while some were inspired from Jaipur.



The inaugural edition of the exhibition displayed works that used water-based mediums along with collages and charcoal, drip paint and scrawl words on the canvas, and mix mediums like oil and acrylic paints, crayons, pencils and markers, photography & 3D lights.



Speaking on the occasion, artist Satadru Sovan Banduri, said, “Entente is aimed to celebrate the spirit of collaboration. By providing a platform to the artists to showcase their talents, who have translated their experiences and expressions onto a physical medium – their art.”



Entente is the first exhibition hosted by artist Mansimran Kaur Guglani. The four-day exhibition is open for public viewing till Tuesday, May 7 at the Stainless Art Gallery in Delhi.