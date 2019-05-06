Armsprime Media, a new age technology company that helps celebrity and influencers build and monetize their own customized apps has recently launched Sherlyn Chopra’s app. The app comes with multiple unique features to increase fan engagement and to share exclusive content with fans. The company already has 10 celebrities signed generating revenue of over $100k usd a month. Saurabh Kushwah is the founder of Armsprime Media he recently received his first round of funding from entrepreneur investor Raj Kundra.



Saurabh Kushwah CEO Quotes: “Our focus is to give power to the celebrities and social media influencers to create their own content and pricing structures for a Video on Demand and fan engagement Service like no other. We are proud to announce Sherlyn Chopra’s app, which has had over 100,000 registrations in 24 hours of release and her fans are loving her app. Our Company is growing strength to strength and we have over 10 celebrities from India signed up and now we are closing deals for social media influencers in USA.”



Bollywood Celebrity Sherlyn Chopra quotes: "In the world of hyper-personalization, it’s time for celebrities, influencers and content creators to be their own media house. It’s time to connect one’s digital version with the versatile digital fan base available across all digital touch points. Not only does it bridge the gap between the celebrity/influencer/content creator and his/her fan base but also provides a fantastic platform for optimum content monetization. My official app powered by Armsprime Media is finally out and you can download the ‘Sherlyn Chopra Official App’ on the Google Play Store & App Store."

About Armsprime Technology

In the ever-changing world of social media and influencers, ArmsPrime puts the powers in your hand to create and manage your own content. We offer a 360-turnkey solution from designing your app, customised features, content, production to marketing and getting the maximum out of your content.

We drive engagement and make sure you are compensated and not the networks. Where communication is direct, and the control is in your hands.

We are Armsprime, The Digital You.

Download the Official Sherlyn Chopra App: http://onelink.to/bpveem



For More Information visit www.armsprime.com

Or Contact: [email protected]