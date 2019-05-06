ArmsPrime
|
Armsprime Media, a new age technology company that helps celebrity and influencers build and monetize their own customized apps has recently launched Sherlyn Chopra’s app. The app comes with multiple unique features to increase fan engagement and to share exclusive content with fans. The company already has 10 celebrities signed generating revenue of over $100k usd a month. Saurabh Kushwah is the founder of Armsprime Media he recently received his first round of funding from entrepreneur investor Raj Kundra.
In the ever-changing world of social media and influencers, ArmsPrime puts the powers in your hand to create and manage your own content. We offer a 360-turnkey solution from designing your app, customised features, content, production to marketing and getting the maximum out of your content.
We drive engagement and make sure you are compensated and not the networks. Where communication is direct, and the control is in your hands.
We are Armsprime, The Digital You.
Download the Official Sherlyn Chopra App: http://onelink.to/bpveem
|
Siddanth Narayan, Marketing Manager Armsprime Media Private Limited, ,+91-9819527518