ACC Limited
Cyclone Fani which hit the coast of Odisha has left severe destruction in its wake. Houses, buildings, community property, electricity lines and telecommunication towers were severely damaged in over seven coastal districts of Odisha. ACC Limited, one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete, immediately stepped in with resources, manpower and logistical support to provide immediate on-ground relief and rehabilitation to assist people and local authorities in the worst affected cyclone-hit regions of Odisha.
Teams from ACC’s plants in Bargarh and Chaibasa consisting of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, fitters, welders, and helpers carrying tools such cutters, welding machines, compressors, and DG sets have set about repairing damaged houses to help people return home from the transit shelters.
ACC is donating truckloads of cement to help repair and rebuild damaged houses. Our masons and engineers are working round the clock to repair roofs, walls and floors of houses that were damaged or destroyed during the cyclone.
Temporary medical clinics are being set up to provide free treatment and medicines to prevent an outbreak of epidemics in these villages.
Throughout its 82 year history, social responsibility has been integral to ACC’s vision and value system. The journey continues.
ACC Limited, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete. It has over 6700 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 75 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 dealers and retailers to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC’s products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country’s 'Most Sustainable Companies' and it is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship.
|Image Caption : ACC trucks distributing relief materials in Odisha
