Zero Gravity Communications, Ahmedabad based strategy, branding, advertising and digital agency, which prides itself on its ‘unconventional ideas and conventional ways’, turned 5 this year.

Ever since it was formed in 2014, Zero Gravity Communications has been making waves in the industry with an admirable passion for creativity, hard work and the ability to think ‘out of the box’. Boasting of a team that comes from a diverse background, ZGC has made a name for itself in the fields of Strategy, Branding, Advertising and Digital through the years.

The company has acquired a cliental base and leading brands since its inception. Brands include KP Sanghvi, Vadilal Icecreams, MYBYK, Indira IVF, Emerald Motors, KK Jewellers, Shankus Waterpark, Grainspan Foods, Etc.

Mainly focused around SMEs, National Brands from Gujarat, promoting Startups, they started with small but now works with some of the best brands to Gujarat in across more than 15 industry verticals.

Founder Khusbhoo Sharma says, “It has been a challenging and creatively satisfying journey from 2014 till now and I am proud of my ‘#theideapeople’ and all those who have stood by us. I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best professionals in the industry and I believe that Zero Gravity Communications is set to be a force to be reckoned with the coming few years.”

After ZGC bagged its first client in 2014, there was no looking back for this plucky outfit and the agency managed to successfully complete 50 projects within the first year of operation itself, which was no mean feat by any standards.

The year 2017 proved to be another landmark for the agency when it started working with international clients too, besides bagging their very first award for India’s Best Design Project.

In 2018 with studio of their own with 35 professionals team, 40 around clients aim to grow faster and fiercely in coming year. By participating in more challenging pitches and creative solutions across mainline and digital media.

About Zero Gravity Communication

Started in the year 2014, an idea in mind, fire in the heart and creativity in our hands, we embarked on the journey with thoughts evolving and our strength increasing every year. Today, we are proud to be a full-service advertising agency. With our four pillars of Zero Gravity Communications – Strategy, Branding, Advertising and Digital, we are making whispers in this chaos. Soon we wish to make the noise in the Ad world to stop the chaos for a minute to watch the idea people have done.