Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) recently announced the expansion of the World of Hyatt’s FIND platform, which provides a curated selection of nearly 150 unique, member-only experiences in more than 35 destinations around the world.



Through FIND, World of Hyatt members can enjoy new rewards and exclusive experiences to positively impact their minds and bodies while they travel or even in their hometown. Members can earn 10 base points per eligible $1 for experiences in the U.S. and Mexico, use their points on experiences around the world, and even purchase or use points to redeem experiences to gift loved ones.



Additionally, FIND is now offering even more exclusive experiences through a series of auctions, available for World of Hyatt members to bid using points.



“With FIND, World of Hyatt members are encouraged to try new things and further their self-discovery,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “Today, members have more ways to earn and redeem points that open up new and one-of-a-kind experiences. We’re thrilled to expand our experience offerings to more global destinations, including Mexico and Europe, to allow members to immerse themselves more deeply while they’re travelling, or within their own back yard.”



The limited-time auctions available to World of Hyatt members include:

Insider Access to Tribeca Film Festival . Attend the Tribeca Film Festival May 3-5, with exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Be part of the festival’s vibrant energy and celebrate the year’s best films. Plus enjoy accommodations at Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel and official hotel partner of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Attend the Tribeca Film Festival May 3-5, with exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Be part of the festival’s vibrant energy and celebrate the year’s best films. Plus enjoy accommodations at Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel and official hotel partner of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Thompson Seattle . Revel in the ultimate Seattle getaway with a two-night stay at Thompson Seattle, an executive chef-led dinner at Conversation, the hotel’s new restaurant and more Seattle insider experiences. Plus, receive 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage ® miles that will help get you there.

Revel in the ultimate Seattle getaway with a two-night stay at Thompson Seattle, an executive chef-led dinner at Conversation, the hotel’s new restaurant and more Seattle insider experiences. Plus, receive 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles that will help get you there. Experience total wellbeing with Exhale. With the Exhale Experience package, members enjoy both spa and fitness for the ultimate head-to-toe, mind body experience. Enjoy one year of Exhale On Demand, as well as a ten-pack of fitness classes and an Essentials package (60-minute True Facial and 60-minute Fusion Massage) in one of three separate auctions redeemable in New York City, Chicago or Dallas.



In addition to these first exclusive auctions, World of Hyatt members can choose from an expanded list of nearly 150 experiences, both inside and outside of Hyatt hotels. Focused around Hyatt’s three landmarks of wellbeing: Feel, Fuel and Function, FIND experiences will continue to evolve over time and expand throughout Europe, India and Mexico starting in the next few weeks.



World of Hyatt Members can begin trying new experiences like:



For more information on FIND, please visit worldofhyatt.com/find.



The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

