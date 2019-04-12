When people require a large sum of money to meet various high-ticket expenses, they often end up liquidating their assets or selling-off their property. Instead, you can mortgage your property to avail a Loan against Property.



With a high loan amount of Rs. 3.5 crore and quick disbursal, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers Loans against Property to self-employed and salaried professionals to address their high-value needs. This is a secured loan in which you can mortgage your property and borrow against it. Offering disbursal to your bank account in just 4 days, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property is the fastest one in the country.



A Loan against Property is usually taken to fund big tickets expenses. Here’s a look the use case of the loan.

Pay for an overseas education

Your children’s overseas education can cost a pretty penny, and the financing that you avail must be adequate to tackle this big-ticket expense. By offering up to Rs. 3.5 crore via a Loan Against Property, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited does this with ease.



Finance your children’s wedding

A spectacular wedding demands no-holds-barred spending, and this loan allows you to do just that. You can use one loan to meet all your needs by mortgaging a property that you own. More importantly, applying for this loan is easy too. Simply meet the age requirements based on whether you’re salaried or self-employed, have a regular source of income, and reside and own a property.



Tackle medical emergencies

Managing a medical emergency is easier when you have access to a loan that doesn’t feature complicated paperwork or processes. Bajaj Finserv’s loan qualifies in this regard as you can apply online in minutes, by submitting basic details. Thus you can get the finance you need without shifting your focus from the emergency.



Consolidate debt

Mounting debt is expensive to manage and harms your credit score, so it’s prudent to consolidate it using this loan. Since you can repay it over a tenor of up to 20 years, you can consolidate debt without worrying about straining your finances. Furthermore, you can make part pre-payments and foreclose the loan at no extra charge.



Key benefits –



High loan amount for big-ticket needs

Offering up to Rs. 3.5 crore via this loan, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited gives you ample finance to use as you deem fit. This means you can cover all the expenses with a single loan by mortgaging a property that you already own.



Easy eligibility and application

Applying for this loan is easy too. You need to be between 25 and 70 years of age if you’re self-employed, and between 33 and 58 years of age if you’re salaried. In addition, you must have a regular source of income, and reside and own a property in the cities.



Convenient Flexi Hybrid feature

With the Flexi Hybrid feature you can borrow from your total sanction in parts, as and when the need arises, and pay interest only on the amount you use. This makes Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property ideal for managing working capital needs.



Features like balance transfer and online loan management make this loan even more beneficial, and you can check your pre-approved offer before you apply to expedite the process further.

About Bajaj Housing Finance Limited



Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited – one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial and SME finance catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for purchase, construction and renovation of homes, plots or commercial spaces. It also provides loan against property for business or personal needs as well as offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also offers finance to builders and developers engaged in construction of homes. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest CRISIL AAA (Stable) rating.



