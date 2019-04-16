|
- IT Services Revenue grew 1.4% sequentially
- Net Income for the quarter grew by 37.7% YoY
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Highlights of the Results
Results for the Year ended March 31, 2019:
- Gross Revenue was Rs 585.8 billion ($8.5 billion1), an increase of 7.5% YoY
- IT Services Segment Reported Revenue was $8,120.3 million and grew at Adjusted2 YoY growth of 3.8%
- Adjusted2 Non-GAAP3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew 5.4% YoY
- IT Services Operating Margin4 for the year was 17.9%, an expansion of 1.8% YoY
- Net Income was Rs 90.0 billion ($1.3 billion1), an increase of 12.4% YoY
- EPS for the year was Rs 14.99 per share, a growth of 18.6% YoY
- Board approves Buyback proposal of Rs 105 billion ($1.5 billion1) at a buyback price of Rs 325 ($4.71)
Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2019:
- Gross Revenue was Rs 150.1 billion ($2.2 billion1), an increase of 9.0% YoY
- IT Services Segment Revenue was $2,075.5 million, a growth of 1.4% QoQ
- Non-GAAP3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew by 1.0% QoQ. Adjusted2 Non-GAAP3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew 6.9% YoY
- IT Services Operating Margin4 for the quarter was at 19.0%, an increase of 4.4% YoY
- Net Income for the quarter was Rs 24.8 billion ($359.1 million1), an increase of 37.7% YoY
- EPS for the quarter was Rs 4.13 per share, a growth of 37.7% YoY
Performance for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2019
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Executive Director said, “Our teams have executed well on our strategy which has resulted in consistent improvement of YoY growth each quarter. We have built a strong foundation for growth on the back of healthy order book and continued investments in big bet areas of Digital, Cyber security, Engineering services and Cloud. Our customers find these investments relevant as part of their digital transformation and IT Operations landscape modernization, enabling us to win in the market”.
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “Our rigor in execution and focus on improved quality of revenues has resulted in Operating Margins expansion of 1.8% for the year. Our Operating Cash Flows was robust and 129.2% of our Net Income for the year. The announcement to buyback equity shares is part of our philosophy to deliver efficient returns to shareholders.”
Outlook for the Quarter ending June 30, 2019
We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,046 million to $2,087 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of -1.0% to 1.0% excluding the impact of the divestment of our Workday and Cornerstone On Demand business which was concluded in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
* Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.32, Euro/USD at 1.14, AUD/USD at 0.71, USD/INR at 70.16 and USD/CAD at 1.33
Capital Allocation
- The Board of Directors approved a buyback proposal, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot, for purchase by the company of up to 323.1 million equity shares of Rs 2 each (representing 5.35% of total paid up equity capital) from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer. The buyback price is Rs 325 ($4.71) per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 105 billion ($1.5 billion1).
- Further to the announcement on January 18, 2019, the Company, during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, allotted Bonus equity shares of Rs 2/- each in the ratio of 1:3 (one bonus share for every three shares held) to the shareholders of the Company who were on the Register of Members of the Company as on March 7, 2019, which was the Record Date fixed by the Board of the Directors for this purpose.
- The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 18, 2019, had declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year 2018–19. The Board recommends adoption of the interim dividend as the final dividend for the financial year 2018–19. Thus, the total dividend for the financial year 2018–19 remains Rs 1 per equity share.
IT Services
Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals globally as described below:
- A leading North American financial services company has awarded a contract to Wipro to transform its security products suite. The multi-year engagement, powered by Wipro HOLMESTM , will help the client achieve operational agility for the adoption of new-age cyber security tools and enhance its security compliance framework.
- A global technology company has selected Wipro to design and deliver a new level of experience for support services enterprise agility and modernizing core IT systems by leveraging Wipro HOLMESTM and third party cloud provider.
- A leading Europe-headquartered manufacturer has awarded a multi-year digital workplace transformation contract to Wipro to drive employee productivity and cost optimization. The engagement will leverage Wipro’s LiVE WorkspaceTM platform and automation and AI capabilities to enable next-generation digital workplace services for the client.
- Wipro has won an applications management contract from a European power company. The multi-year engagement will help the client carry out secure and efficient electricity trade.
- A global consumer packaged goods company has awarded a cloud and IT infrastructure services contract to Wipro encompassing cloud hosting, applications, desktop virtualization, end user computing and cloud service integration and management.
Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights
We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:
- Wipro's design-led value proposition, anchored by Wipro Digital and Designit, has secured a multi-year contract from a large North American healthcare company to reimagine their IT service desk and employee experience. The engagement will also leverage the Wipro HOLMESTM platform.
- Wipro Digital has been selected to modernize a software-as-a-service e-mail security solution for a global technology company by rebuilding its user interface and other components.
- Drawing on Wipro's agile way of working and no-shore delivery model, a US retailer has awarded Wipro Digital a contract to build their next generation enterprise content management system that will allow them to create and scale customer experience, across channels through effective digital asset management.
Analyst Accolades and Awards
- Wipro was recognized as the 2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Year for the India and ANZ regions for helping customers define their cloud journey in the area of digital workspace.
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America. Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, January 14, 2019
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery et al.,February 26, 2019
- Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide, Patrick Sullivan, Ed Thompson, February 7 2019
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Global Continuous Testing Service Providers, Q1 2019
- Wipro was ranked among the HFS Top 10 High-Tech Service Providers 2019
- Wipro was featured as a leading service provider in the HFS Top 10 Healthcare Services 2018
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in Banking BPO Digital Capability Platform Service Provider Landscape PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019
- Wipro was recognized as Leader by Everest Group in Application Automation Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
IT Products
- IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.8 billion ($39.9 million1).
- IT Products Segment Revenue for the year was Rs 12.3 billion ($178.0 million1).
- IT Products Operating Margin for the quarter was -3.4% and -8.5% for the year.
India business from State Run Enterprises (SRE)
- India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.8 billion ($25.8 million1).
- India SRE Segment Revenue for the year was Rs 8.5 billion ($123.5 million1).
- India SRE Operating Margin for the quarter was –43.4% and -21.4% for the year
Please refer the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The table at the end of the release provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com
Quarterly Conference Call
We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link –
http://services.choruscall.eu/links/wipro190416.html
An audio recording of the management discussions and the question and answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.
- For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 69.16, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on March 31, 2019. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was US$1= Rs 70.28
- The YoY growth rates for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 have been computed by adjusting revenues for the divestment of our hosted data center services business.
- Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period.
- IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials.
|WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(₹ in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|As at March 31,
|
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (Refer Footnote 1)
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|117,584
|
|116,980
|
|1,691
|
|Intangible assets
|
|18,113
|
|13,762
|
|199
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|64,443
|
|70,601
|
|1,021
|
|Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Derivative assets
|
|41
|
|173
|
|3
|
|Investments
|
|7,668
|
|6,916
|
|100
|
|Investment in equity accounted investee
|
|1,206
|
|1,235
|
|18
|
|Trade receivables
|
|4,446
|
|4,373
|
|63
|
|Other financial assets
|
|4,186
|
|5,146
|
|74
|
|Deferred tax assets
|
|6,908
|
|5,604
|
|81
|
|Non-current tax assets
|
|18,349
|
|20,603
|
|298
|
|Other non-current assets
|
|11,540
|
|15,872
|
|229
|
|Total non-current assets
|
|254,484
|
|261,265
|
|3,777
|
|Inventories
|
|3,370
|
|3,951
|
|57
|
|Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Derivative assets
|
|1,232
|
|4,931
|
|71
|
|Investments
|
|249,094
|
|220,716
|
|3,191
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|44,925
|
|158,529
|
|2,292
|
|Trade receivables
|
|100,990
|
|100,489
|
|1,453
|
|Unbilled receivables
|
|42,486
|
|22,880
|
|331
|
|Other financial assets
|
|7,429
|
|14,611
|
|211
|
|Contract assets
|
|–
|
|15,038
|
|217
|
|Other current assets
|
|23,167
|
|23,086
|
|334
|
|Current tax assets
|
|6,262
|
|7,435
|
|108
|
|
|
|478,955
|
|571,666
|
|8,265
|
|Assets held for sale
|
|27,201
|
|240
|
|3
|
|Total current assets
|
|506,156
|
|571,906
|
|8,268
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|760,640
|
|833,171
|
|12,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|9,048
|
|12,068
|
|174
|
|Share premium
|
|800
|
|533
|
|8
|
|Retained earnings
|
|453,265
|
|534,700
|
|7,731
|
|Share based payment reserve
|
|1,772
|
|2,617
|
|38
|
|Other components of equity
|
|18,051
|
|18,198
|
|263
|
|Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|
|482,936
|
|568,116
|
|8,214
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
|2,410
|
|2,637
|
|38
|
|TOTAL EQUITY
|
|485,346
|
|570,753
|
|8,252
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long – term loans and borrowings
|
|45,268
|
|28,368
|
|410
|
|Derivative liabilities
|
|7
|
|–
|
|–
|
|Other financial liabilities
|
|7
|
|–
|
|–
|
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|3,059
|
|3,417
|
|49
|
|Non-current tax liabilities
|
|9,220
|
|11,023
|
|159
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|
|4,223
|
|5,258
|
|76
|
|Provisions
|
|3
|
|2
|
|–
|
| Total non-current liabilities
|
|61,787
|
|48,068
|
|694
|
|Financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
|
|92,991
|
|71,099
|
|1,028
|
|Derivative liabilities
|
|2,210
|
|1,310
|
|19
|
|Trade payables and accrued expenses
|
|68,129
|
|88,304
|
|1,277
|
|Other financial liabilities
|
|1,050
|
|644
|
|9
|
|Contract liabilities
|
|17,139
|
|24,768
|
|358
|
|Current tax liabilities
|
|9,417
|
|9,541
|
|138
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|15,563
|
|18,046
|
|261
|
|Provisions
|
|796
|
|638
|
|9
|
|
|
|207,295
|
|214,350
|
|3,099
|
|Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
|
|6,212
|
|–
|
|–
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|213,507
|
|214,350
|
|3,099
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|275,294
|
|262,418
|
|3,793
|
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|760,640
|
|833,171
|
|12,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(₹ in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended March 31,
|
|Year ended March 31,
|
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (Refer footnote 1)
|
|
|
|
|
| Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (Refer Footnote 1)
|
|Gross Revenues
|
|137,686
|
|150,063
|
|2,170
|
|544,871
|
|585,845
|
|8,471
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|(97,794)
|
|(106,942)
|
|(1,546)
|
|(385,575)
|
|(413,033)
|
|(5,972)
|
|Gross profit
|
|39,892
|
|43,121
|
|624
|
|159,296
|
|172,812
|
|2,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling and marketing expenses
|
|(11,263)
|
|(10,994)
|
|(159)
|
|(42,349)
|
|(44,510)
|
|(644)
|
|General and administrative expenses
|
|(9,801)
|
|(6,669)
|
|(96)
|
|(34,141)
|
|(35,951)
|
|(520)
|
|Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
|
|557
|
|316
|
|5
|
|1,488
|
|3,215
|
|46
|
|Other operating income
|
|–
|
|1,546
|
|22
|
|–
|
|4,344
|
|63
|
|Results from operating activities
|
|19,385
|
|27,320
|
|396
|
|84,294
|
|99,910
|
|1,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Finance expenses
|
|(1,564)
|
|(2,530)
|
|(37)
|
|(5,830)
|
|(7,375)
|
|(107)
|
|Finance and other income
|
|4,803
|
|7,228
|
|105
|
|23,999
|
|22,923
|
|331
|
|Share of profit /(loss) of equity accounted investee
|
|(3)
|
|(17)
|
|–
|
|11
|
|(43)
|
|(1)
|
|Profit before tax
|
|22,621
|
|32,001
|
|464
|
|102,474
|
|115,415
|
|1,667
|
|Income tax expense
|
|(4,615)
|
|(7,064)
|
|(102)
|
|(22,390)
|
|(25,242)
|
|(365)
|
|Profit for the period
|
|18,006
|
|24,937
|
|362
|
|80,084
|
|90,173
|
|1,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity holders of the Company
|
|18,028
|
|24,833
|
|359
|
|80,081
|
|90,031
|
|1,300
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
|(22)
|
|104
|
|3
|
|3
|
|142
|
|2
|
|Profit for the period
|
|18,006
|
|24,937
|
|362
|
|80,084
|
|90,173
|
|1,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per equity share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Attributable to equity share holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|3.00
|
|4.13
|
|0.06
|
|12.64
|
|14.99
|
|0.22
|
|Diluted
|
|3.00
|
|4.12
|
|0.06
|
|12.62
|
|14.95
|
|0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of equity shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|used in computing earnings per equity share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|6,004,470,975
|
|6,008,783,491
|
|6,008,783,491
|
|6,333,391,200
|
|6,007,376,837
|
|6,007,376,837
|
|Diluted
|
|6,015,874,721
|
|6,023,959,306
|
|6,023,959,306
|
|6,344,482,633
|
|6,022,304,367
|
|6,022,304,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Information:
|Particulars
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|March
31, 2019
|December
31, 2018
|March
31, 2018
|March
31, 2019
|March
31, 2018
|Audited
| Audited
|Audited
|Audited
|Audited
|Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|IT Services
|
|
|
|
|
| BFSI
|46,043
|45,979
|37,775
|175,262
|144,139
|Health BU
|19,288
|19,241
|18,559
|75,081
|74,136
| CBU
|23,667
|22,875
|19,676
|89,313
|77,914
| ENU
|18,628
|18,996
|16,620
|72,830
|67,841
|TECH
|18,402
|19,104
|19,158
|76,591
|73,947
|MFG
|11,551
|11,981
|11,647
|46,496
|46,081
| COMM
|8,286
|8,480
|7,834
|32,680
|33,658
|Total of IT Services
|145,865
|146,656
|131,269
|568,253
|517,716
| IT Products
|2,759
|3,145
|4,169
|12,312
|17,998
|ISRE
|1,787
|1,713
|2,850
|8,544
|10,694
| Reconciling Items
|(32)
|(8)
|(45)
|(49)
|(49)
|Total Revenue
|150,379
|151,506
|138,243
|589,060
|546,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|IT Services
|1,546
|–
|–
|4,344
|–
|IT Products
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|ISRE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Total Other Operating Income
|1,546
|–
|–
|4,344
|–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Segment Result
|
|
|
|
|
|IT Services
|
|
|
|
|
| BFSI
|9,649
|9,095
|6,256
|33,831
|24,549
|Health BU
|1,940
|1,973
|1,826
|8,638
|9,624
| CBU
|4,716
|5,291
|2,943
|16,828
|12,619
| ENU
|2,787
|3,613
|2,287
|7,081
|8,097
|TECH
|3,031
|4,177
|3,717
|15,916
|14,680
|MFG
|2,262
|2,391
|1,739
|8,327
|7,007
| COMM
|985
|1,578
|(749)
|4,396
|3,236
| Unallocated
|1,161
|976
|1,180
|3,142
|3,347
|Other Operating Income
|1,546
|–
|–
|4,344
|–
|Total of IT Services
|28,077
|29,094
|19,199
|102,503
|83,159
|IT Products
|(93)
|212
|48
|(1,047)
|362
|ISRE
|(775)
|(686)
|124
|(1,829)
|454
|Reconciling Items
|111
|48
|14
|283
|319
|Total
|27,320
|28,668
|19,385
|99,910
|84,294
|Finance Expense
|(2,530)
|(1,627)
|(1,564)
|(7,375)
|(5,830)
|Finance and Other Income
|7,228
|5,362
|4,803
|22,923
|23,999
|Share of profit/ (loss) of equity accounted investee
|(17)
|7
|(3)
|(43)
|11
|Profit before tax
|32,001
|32,410
|22,621
|115,415
|102,474
IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals. Effective April 1, 2018, consequent to change in organization structure, the Company reorganized its industry verticals. The Manufacturing (MFG) and Technology Business unit (TECH) are split from the former Manufacturing & Technology (MNT) business unit.
The revised industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (Health BU) previously known as Health Care and Life Sciences Business unit (HLS), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.
Comparative information has been restated to give effect to the above changes.
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
India State Run Enterprise services segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by Government of India and/ or any State Governments.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN)
Three Months ended March 31, 2019
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,075.5
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ (7.6)
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,067.9
previous quarter exchange rates
Three Months ended March 31, 2019
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,075.5
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 57.6
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,133.1
exchange rates of comparable period in previous year
Year ended March 31, 2019
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 8,120.3
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 130.3
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 8,250.6
Previous year exchange rates