Web Werks, a global leader in Data Centers and Cloud Services, has been named a winner of the prestigious Economic Times – Best Brand of the Year Award 2019 for providing Best Data Center and Cloud Ecosystem.



Economic Times referred to various feedback's from many SME’s, Enterprise customers about data centers, hosting providers, hardware, software, and services. They typically select, deploy, administer, and use these services in business environments across a wide variety of Industries and business verticals. Results were then aggregated, and in the end, Web Werks Data Centers had, most positive feedback and most popular amongst businesses in India.



“We work hard to cater to Businesses and ensure they have the best leverage to business efficiency while we take care of their Online presence,” said Web Werks CEO, Nikhil Rathi.



Many business customers also upgrade their hosting to take advantage of Web Werks Cloud Hosting Storage, Cloud Computing service. Users can also benefit from their diversified and well strategized Data Center Facilities ensuring quick response time and High Availability. Web Werks global delivery network serve with local data presence, complemented with higher enterprise security.

About Web Werks

Web Werks Data Centers have been leaders in India for the past two decades and are located in more than 3 countries with more than six geographically located data centers. Offering Reliable hosting services on Dedicated Servers, Cloud, Virtualization, Co-location, and Disaster Recovery Services along with 24×7 Rapid Action Support and 99.995% Uptime Guarantee.

Web Werks Data Centers are validated with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1 and Uptime Institute Certified. The data centers are Carbon Neutral contributing towards Global Go-Green concepts. Web Werks is also now SAP-certified provider of Infrastructure, Hosting and Cloud Operations Services. Web Werks is also PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, TIA-942 and SSAE16, SSAE18 SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. This certification affirms how we treat security, confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of our customer’s data.

Web Werks in India is the first Asian data center to hold OIX-2 and host an OIX-1 IXP Mumbai-IX. In addition to this, fulfill all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter. Web Werks is also Cloud empaneled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY). Awarded with 'Maharashtra IT Excellence Award 2018' by Government of Maharashtra, 'Retailer of the Year for Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017', ‘HostReview's Readers' Choice Awards 2017’, 'National Choice Award – Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange 2018'. We have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally. Few of our prestigious clients are Microsoft, Canon, Godrej, TATA, Akamai, Netflix and many more. Our client list also incorporates Government sectors such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, and SIDBI and so on.



