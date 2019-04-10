Delhi based startup, Warehouse-India.in has launched a new platform for finding warehouses in India through its marketplace. The website will be helpful for small and medium business owners who are looking for a warehouse space for shorter duration and flexibility in storage solutions. Started in January 2019, the platform has managed over 4000 listings across India with majority of them being warehouses.

“It was a considerable loss of time and effort to find the right warehouse when I started my import business. When I talked to various business owners and realised it was a common concern. This gave me the inspiration to venture out on my own and start Warehouse-India.in,” said Founder, Dhruv Goyal.

Warehouse, cold storage and service providers list their properties and services to and communicate with the users through the inbuilt messaging feature. The owners will also have the ability to add multiple properties and track traffic on each listing through its customised dashboard. Users can send bookings requests and message warehouse owners directly through the website itself.

“The initial market reaction has been very positive. B2B players identify with the problem and see it as a game-changer in the years to come. There are several bottlenecks that we have tried to solve through an intuitive website and design,” adds Himika Sharma, one of the founding team member.

The demand and absorption in the industry reflect a vast potential. Last year’s statistics from JLL shows 60% growth in absorption versus 2017. Tier II cities are also gaining traction in the industry as more e-commerce, FMCG and ancillary businesses grow in India.

“The focus will now be to increase awareness of the global best practices among warehouse owners and improve their efficiency. Adding listings of service providers is a game changer as well to bring together more stakeholders on our platform. Furthermore, we are looking to build partnerships with multiple players to reach a wide audience through Warehouse-India.in,” commented Goyal on the future steps.