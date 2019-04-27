vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, today launched a new device in its Y portfolio – the vivo Y17. Running on a massive 5000 mAh battery, the Y17 comes with a Triple Rear AI Camera (13MP + 8MP + 2 MP) equipped for capturing Wide Angle Images up to 120°. The device also comes with a 20MP front selfie-shooter and a crisp 16.15cm Halo FullView™ Display.



Priced at INR 17,990, the Y17 will be available in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple colour variants across leading online platforms (Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm), all offline partner outlets and vivo India E-store. Like all vivo devices, the Y17 follows our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is being manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility.



Consumers will also get an array of attractive offers* on the purchase of the vivo Y17 on offline and online channels, such as–



Offline:

5% Cash Back on SBI credit & debit cards

5% Cash Back on HDB paper finance by credit card down-payment

Zero Down-payment scheme available on paper finance through HDFC Paper Finance Lowest EMI option starts with INR 1499

No Cost EMI (Up to 12 Months on Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Bajaj Finance EMI cards)

Benefits worth INR 4,000 along with 3 TB Data from Reliance Jio



Online:

Additional INR. 1,000 off on exchange for your old device

No Cost EMI up to 9 Months

*terms and conditions apply



Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India said, “We are pleased to announce the latest addition to our Y-Series portfolio. The Y17 is packed with a range of innovative features that offer our consumers the latest technology, mesmerizing design at a competitive price. Recently, vivo was reported to be the fastest growing brand with over 60% growth in both volume & value, according to the latest industry reports. We hope to continue the momentum in the future sales of vivo products, with a customer-first approach, that is backed with innovation which is most relevant for our consumers.”



Click Like a PRO

When your view is unrestrained, creating masterpieces is easier than ever. The Y17 features a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera, and a third 2MP Depth Camera. From magnificent landscapes to beautiful portraits, these three cameras help you capture your most impressive shots – with the least amount of effort.



Experience Smooth Multi-Tasking

Y17 runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor with a 12nm design and a clocking speed of up to 2.3GHz. It's 4GB RAM and 128GB capacity houses more apps for smoother performance, and no lags, and the Funtouch OS 9 features sophisticated customization based on Android 9.0. Whether it’s everyday use or playing your favourite games – Y17 means business.



Last Through an Entire Day

With an industry leading 5000 mAh battery that easily lasts for more than 24 hours, the Y17 also comes with vivo’s exclusive Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology to re-juice quicker than ever. It is safer too, with nine charging protection technologies protecting both the battery and the charging process.



Get an Immersive Viewing Experience

Y17 features a 16.15 cm Halo FullView™Display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The screen’s divine halo rests atop the display, the perfect accent to its elegant flowing outline. Plus, with a screen-to-body ratio of 89%, users are bound to have an immersive experience while playing their favourite games and videos.



Play On with Ultra Gaming Mode

Ultra Gaming Mode is designed for the ultimate in gaming fun. Play e-sports like a pro by entering Competition Mode, which allocates system resources that prioritize your game’s performance. And when it comes to speed, Dual-Turbo is the lightning-fast feature gamers need. By reducing frame-drop, it gives you the most enjoyable gaming adventure you can imagine.



Reflect Your Style

With the Y17, vivo has brought a whole new look to life: Inspired by the interaction of water and light, and crafted to perfection through premium colour production techniques, a sophisticated color gradient flows across every inch of the back cover, creating a chromatic magic show.



Product shots link: https://we.tl/t-4s5ycGFPBM

Product Specification Sheet



Basic Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Battery 5000mAh (TYP) Color Mineral Blue + Mystic Purple Operating System Funtouch OS 9 (based on Android 9.0) Body Dimensions 159.43 × 76.77 × 8.92mm Weight 190.5g Fast Charging Dual-Engine Fast Charging (9V/2A) Display Screen 16.15 cm (6.35") Resolution 720 × 1544（HD+） Type LCD Touch Screen Capacitive multi-touch Network Single SIM or Dual SIM/Standby Mode/SIM Slot 2G GSM B3/5/8 3G WCDMA B1/5/8 4G FDD_LTE B1/3/5/8 4G TDD_LTE B40/41 Type Dual SIM and Dual Standby Camera Camera Front 20MP / Rear 13MP+8MP+2MP Aperture Front f/2.0 (20MP), Rear f/2.2 (13MP) + f/2.2 (8MP) + f/2.4 (2MP) Flash Rear flash + Front Screen Flash Scene Modes ppt, professional, pdaf, palm capture, auto scene, voice control, time-lapse, slow, smart screen flash, live photos, hdr, bokeh/portrait bokeh (rear camera), panorama (front camera), panorama (rear camera), portrait mode (single front camera), face beauty for video calls, time watermark, model watermark, ai face beauty, gender detection, camera filter, super wide-angle camera (rear) Media Hi-Fi Chipset N/A Audio Playback WAV, MP3, MP2, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, MIDI, Vorbis, APE，FLAC, ogg Video Playback MP4, 3GP, AVI, TS, MKV, FLV Video Recording MP4 Voice Recording M4A

Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4G+5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 USB USB 2.0 GPS Supported OTG Supported NFC Not Supported FM Supported Location Location GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors Accelerometer Supported Ambient Light Sensor Supported Proximity Sensor Supported E-compass Supported Fingerprint Sensor Supported Gyroscope Virtual Gyroscope In the box Y17 Y17 Earphones Yes (XE160) Documentation Supported micro USB to USB Cable Supported USB Power Adapter Supported SIM Ejector Supported Protective Case Supported









About vivo India

vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014. With a strong focus on "Camera and Music", vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering the best in class quality services to over 539 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 550 service centres in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and is continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing and recording all of life’s beautiful moments.