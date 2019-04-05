The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) are delighted to announce the first-ever edition of the Global Programme for Women's Leadership (GPWL) 2019 – a global platform bringing together young women leaders from across the globe for meaningful conversations and exchange. This programme is in partnership with the Centre for New Economic Diplomacy (CNED) of the Observer Research Foundation and UK’s Department for International Development.



The current cohort of 60 young Vedica Scholars from India will join 30 international Fellows, belonging to countries in Africa and the Bay of Bengal Community for this first-of-its-kind leadership experience during 7-14 April 2019 in New Delhi.



Focused on gender equality, the mission of the programme is to unite diverse voices and invite their commitment to solving the world’s most pressing challenges, especially in the fields of healthcare, technology, and sustainable development. The programme is carefully crafted with inputs from leaders and experts across fields. GPWL 2019 plenaries will include engaging dialogue that drives the agenda forward. The programme will ensure that each participant leaves inspired enough to commit, uncomfortable enough to make a difference, informed enough to act, confident enough to lead, and connected enough to succeed.



From keynotes by stalwarts like Kamla Bhasin (feminist activist and social scientist) and Laila Tyabji (Founder, Dastkar), to field trips to visit inspirational NGOs, moderated discussions and interactive workshops, there will be numerous opportunities to engage, gather inspiration and harness the collective potential of 90 young women leaders. The inaugural day will host a panel on global challenges in healthcare, sustainable development and technology with well-respected professionals such as Mirai Chatterjee (Director, SEWA), Poonam Muttreja (Executive Director, Population Foundation of India), Sabina Dewan (President, JustJobs Network) and Chandrika Bahadur (President, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network). Other sessions include a discussion on ‘women and money’ by Monika Halan (Consulting Editor, Mint), a facilitated discussion on ‘feminism and you’ by Urvashi Butalia (Feminist and Publisher) and a detailed discussion on how to find the right ways to access funds and opportunities with a panel of young Indian entrepreneurs.



Personal stories and lessons from senior women leaders are amongst the most powerful tools for young women leaders to understand how they can be their authentic selves and still be successful. The participants will get an opportunity to be mentored by different women leaders in small groups to hear their perspective, ask questions and get one step closer to discovering their own leadership style. The 7-day programme will also include sessions on understanding the self, building on your own strengths, and forming a powerful vision for the personal and collective future.



There are more women in positions of power today than ever, but we cannot move forward unless we work collaboratively across sectors and issues, in a meaningful and connected manner. The GPWL is an attempt at creating a connected web of young women leaders across the globe who will come together to inspire each other and lead significant change.

A note on the organisers:



The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women is a unique postgraduate programme integrating liberal arts into management studies and linking several disciplines together to give a well-rounded management education. Its commitment to empowering young women professionals and leading change lies at the core of the Global Programme for Women's Leadership.



The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) is an independent think-tank based in New Delhi, India. ORF's mandate is to conduct in-depth research, provide inclusive platforms and invest in tomorrow's thought leaders today.