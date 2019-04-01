Today, the global carrier Turkish Airlines, brought together over 32 passenger agencies and 96 players to the annual Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament, held in Delhi and Mumbai. The tournament aims to develop team dynamics and celebrate the spirit of partnership and healthy competition.



This is the 8th edition of the tournament, which first started in 2012, to bring together leading passenger agencies from across the world. The current edition of the tournament is being held across 127 destinations in 61 countries, with the Indian leg being hosted in Delhi and Mumbai.



Speaking about the tournament, Mr. Ibrahim Hakki Guntay, General Manager West and South India said, “We are pleased to host the 8th edition of Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament in India with the presence of our valued travel agency partners. We are grateful for their continued support, and this event is an opportunity for us to interact and engage in healthy competition for mutual growth. The enthusiasm that we see among teams is the reason why the tournament returns to India every year.”



Mr. Huseyin Ozbek, General Manager North and East India, seemed ecstatic on the success of the tournament and said, “The tournament has been strengthening our partnerships for years. The enthusiasm and sporting spirit of our agency partners continue to ensure that the Indian edition is a resounding success. We thank our partners and hope they had a fun and constructive day.”



This year’s Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament saw participation from top travel agencies Make My Trip, Yatra Online, GoIbibo.com, GBT India Pvt. Ltd, Cox & Kings Ltd., Riya Travels & Tours, Akbar Travels of India, TC Tours, Travel Boutique Online, BCD Travels, Egencia, Dnata International, SOTC Travel Pvt. Ltd, Trust Travels, FCM Travels etc. made it a roaring success.



Team American Express Global Business Travel won the tournament with a score of 788 points and will represent India in the Turkish Airlines Bowling Grand Finale to be held in Istanbul from 19th-20th April 2019. The Champion of the Grand Finale will win a flight ticket and a vacation in Antalya whereas the other agencies in the rank will also receive exciting rewards.

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 336 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 306 worldwide destinations as 257 international and 49 domestic, in 124 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



About Star Alliance

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to over 1,300 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.