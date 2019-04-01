Turkish Airlines
|
Today, the global carrier Turkish Airlines, brought together over 32 passenger agencies and 96 players to the annual Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament, held in Delhi and Mumbai. The tournament aims to develop team dynamics and celebrate the spirit of partnership and healthy competition.
Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 336 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 306 worldwide destinations as 257 international and 49 domestic, in 124 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to over 1,300 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.
|
Jinu Joy, Associate Project Manager Weber Shandwick, ,+91-8742949849
|Image Caption : Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament – Mumbai
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament – Delhi
|click for high-res image