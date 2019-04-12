Trigent Software is excited to announce its 2018 “Award for Service Excellence” and the “Gold Global Supplier Award” from PRO Unlimited, a leading innovator of workforce-management software and services. PRO ranks its partner/suppliers globally using a proprietary 30-point scorecard system which combines criteria such as best in service, dedication, and ease of doing business.

“Several suppliers have gone to great lengths with their service and dedication for our clients. Today, we are pleased to recognize these firms and the contributions they made in 2018,” said Kristen Esones, Director, Supplier Partnerships, PRO Unlimited. “These partnerships that we have forged have enabled our clients worldwide to source the best talent while enhancing their contingent labor management programs every day.”

This award for Trigent is in recognition for its performance in helping global IT companies manage transformational challenges, driving efficiency and improving service levels.

“We are excited and proud to be recipients of the prestigious Gold Global Supplier Award from PRO Unlimited. This award reaffirms our commitment to delight our customers by enlightened relationships management and elevated service levels as a core strategy of our growth,” said Gurmeet Singh, Executive VP, Strategy, Trigent Software.

“We have been working with the PRO team for the last three years, and their vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) solutions have helped us to streamline communications and enhance our service levels to clients. Their integrated offering has helped us to responsibly improve business results for our clients by offering them the best talent in the industry,” said Rohail S. Qadri, AVP – Professional Services, Trigent Software Ltd.

About Trigent

Trigent is an award-winning technology solutions company with offices in the US and India. Trigent provides comprehensive range of services, from professional manpower augmentation to comprehensive solutions for business problems via outsourced software product and applications design, development and quality assurance. Trigent serves customers like Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), enterprises and SMBs in the High Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce and Manufacturing areas. Trigent's solutions help clients overcome budget, schedule and resource constraints.

To learn more about Trigent visit www.trigent.com

About PRO Unlimited

PRO Unlimited, through its purely vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) solutions, helps organizations around the world address the costs, risks, and quality issues associated with managing a contingent workforce. A pioneer and innovator in the VMS and MSP space, PRO offers solutions for e-procurement and management of contingent labor, 1099/co-employment risk management, and third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent. http://www.prounlimited.com