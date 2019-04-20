Summer is the perfect time to sport the latest sunglasses or eyeglasses trending in the market. You may also want to get lenses that cancel blue light or those that have an anti-glare filter. If you’re a sports enthusiast or spend a lot of time outdoors, you can consider getting lenses that are scratch-resistant. In case you pick a pair of designer spectacles or sunglasses, the frames can be quite expensive. With the cost running into several thousand rupees, it makes sense to secure your purchase with good eyewear insurance. The Eyewear Insurance from Bajaj Finserv is an affordable insurance policy that provides coverage for your specific need at a pocket-friendly price.

Read more on why you should opt for an eyewear protection plan when you shop for your next pair of spectacles or sunglasses.



Get coverage in case of theft:

If your brand-new, expensive spectacles or sunglasses are stolen, it will surely pinch your pocket. Avoid this scenario with a spectacles insurance policy that provides coverage against theft and burglary.



Enjoy an affordable insurance policy:

The Eyewear Insurance by Bajaj Finserv is very affordable at a premium of just Rs. 449 if the value of your eyewear is up to Rs. 15,000. If the eyeglasses are priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 40,000, you have to pay a premium of just Rs. 899.



Use online payment options:

You can pay your premium amount easily via multiple options, such as online account transfers, UPI, mobile wallets, credit card or debit card.



Get comprehensive protection:

This eyeglasses insurance policy brought to you by Bajaj Finserv offers coverage for accidental damage, loss, as well as coverage in case of a fire, riot or strike. It covers your spectacle frames and the lenses too. You either get the sum insured or the invoice value, whichever is lower.



Make a claim easily:

You can make a claim within 7 days of discovering loss or damage to your eyewear, either by calling the toll-free number, sending an SMS, emailing the customer support, or walking into the insurer’s office.



With all the above features and an easy online application process, this eyewear protection plan provides the best value. You can also check out other Pocket Insurance policies offered by Bajaj Finserv across different categories like travel, health, assistance and lifestyle. These include Holiday Cover, Trek Cover, Key Replacement Insurance, Watch Cover and other affordable insurance policies that are crafted to cover your exact need. Pocket Insurance ensures that small losses in life do not keep adding up to make a big dent in your wallet.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 21 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Loans for Doctors, Loans for CAs, Loans for Engineers, Credit Cards, Pocket Insurance, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Construction Equipment Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits and Advisory Services. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in