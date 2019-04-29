The Telegraph, UK has featured Mumbai’s URBANPOD among the ‘World's Coolest Capsule Hotels’. The Telegraph conducted a special study on pod and capsule hotels across the globe; which according to them “have soared in popularity over the last few years.” The report recently published in the travel section of The Telegraph, included17 of the world’s best capsule and pod hotels from different cities like Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Amsterdam, Tokyo and London. India’s first pod hotel, Mumbai’s URBANPOD also featured in this coveted list of “World’s Coolest Capsule Hotels”; the only one from our country.

“All pods come with lockers, free bathroom amnesties, in-pod televisions, plug sockets and ports, mood lighting and a safe. The design is hyper-futuristic with white minimalistic design and digital buttons that evoke the sense of being on a spaceship,” writes The Telegraph in it’s review of URBANPOD.

“We are delighted to be featured among the ‘World's Coolest Capsule Hotels’ by a reputed global media house like The Telegraph. It is a validation that we are on the right course in our mission of providing beautifully designed, comfortable, clean and safe accommodation with high service standards and affordable pricing,” says Hiren Gandhi, Co-Founder & Director, URBANPOD Pvt. Ltd.

Recently, URBANPOD was also rated as one of the “9 Best Hotels Near Mumbai Airport in 2019” by TripSavvy, a leading global travel information website. Here Urbabpod was featured along with other leading hospitality brands like Hilton, JW Marriott, The Leela, ITC Grand Maratha and Hyatt Regency.

“Going ahead, we are sure that the URBANPOD brand will continue to set new benchmarks as the most innovative and customer-centric hospitality company in India,” concludes Hiren Gandhi.

About URBANPOD

URBANPOD – Next Generation Smart Hotel caters to both business and leisure needs of it’s customers. The first of its kind in India, it is conveniently located near the Domestic and International Mumbai Airports & Chakala Metro Station. With its futuristic Concept and catering to the new-age travelers, business & leisure, URBANPOD is modern, stylish & minimalistic. It offers good-value without compromising on comfort, quality & feel while offering a unique experience!

URBANPOD is the brainchild of young entrepreneurs who share common passion & values – that of doing things differently, creating something new & innovative that 'adds value' to the customers and the society at large.