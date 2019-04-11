The Society of Women Engineers (SWE)
|
The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), the largest global organization in support of the advancement of women in engineering, is organizing WE Local India, its annual conference and career fair in Bengaluru. The three–day event began on 11th April and will continue till 13th April at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. The objective of the event is to provide women in engineering a platform to advance in their careers, connect with like–minded professionals, learn life and work skills, and network with job recruiters.
About SWE
The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not–for–profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life–changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the Society, please visit www.swe.org
|
Tarunjeet Rattan,
|
Ishita Shah,
|Image Caption : Karen Horting, Executive Director & CEO, SWE
|click for high-res image