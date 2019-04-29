The Netherlands Consulate-General in Bangalore hosted a reception on the occasion of King’s Day, the Dutch national day, at restaurant Blyton’s on 26th April. King’s Day marks the birth of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, who took the throne in 2013.



The reception witnessed gathering of more than 200 guests, with attendance from a number of Indian as well as Dutch companies including Arcadis, Shell, KLM, Randstad, Philips, FoodTechIndia and Heineken; diplomats from various Consulates-General in Bangalore; and key academics from important institutes and universities in Bangalore. All making the best of the opportunity to interact and network with each other.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gert Heijkoop, the Consul-General of the Netherlands in Bangalore, said, “It is my pleasure to host our King’s Day reception in Bangalore. We opened our Consulate-General in this vibrant city of Bangalore last Summer. The state of Karnataka and other neighboring states in the region are of strategic importance to the Netherlands, in terms of our bilateral agenda. We see a lot of opportunities for Dutch companies and universities in sectors such as Life Sciences & Health, Water, Agriculture and High Tech Systems including Aerospace. The Consulate-General will certainly help in scaling up Dutch activities in Southern India, enabling more exchange and creating platforms for people to explore joint opportunities.”



The Consulate-General in Bangalore was opened in the Summer of 2018. The office supports and promotes business relations between the Netherlands and India, in southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Consulate-General is host to various departments including Trade, Innovation, Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and Netherlands Education Support Office (NESO).