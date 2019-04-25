Book My University (BMU) app helps medical students to find the best MBBS universities in Abroad. Some features of the app are:



Free NEET Mock Tests:

BMU app not only guides students to apply for medical universities abroad but also helps students to check their preparation by giving Free NEET mock tests which are available on the app which are designed by highly qualified professionals in the field. The tests are updated weekly to help students brush up on their NEET preparation skills.



Search Medical Universities Abroad:

Now students have the list of all MCI approved & WHO listed medical universities abroad at one place. BMU app provides information about more than 100 universities making it easier for the student to choose the best university.



Compare Universities:

Many Consultancies/Colleges claim to provide the best education and facilities for students and some even claim themselves no. 1 university and even disguised establishment year, But with BMU app, it has become easier for students to check and verify facts and compare different universities based on tuition fee, MCI passing ratio, city population, safety index, living expense and many more.



Calculate Total Package to Manage Budget:

This feature of the app enables the student to view all the costs incurred during the course and segregates tuition fee, hostel and food/mess charges year wise, giving a complete overview of the overall expense.



Stay connected with BMU Chat:

In the era of texting, we have given a unique option to the students in BMU app and that is, BMU chat, these feature allows students to send their quick queries to their assigned BMU counselor and keep themselves updated in real time.



Book MBBS Seat:

Booking seat in MBBS abroad could never be any easier. Our BMU app tag line is “Prepare, Compare, Search & Book” and we have made each and every word realistic. In just a few clicks, students can now book their MBBS abroad seat in their selected university on the BMU app through the payment option and not only keep a record but also to track their admission process as and when it gets moving.

About Book My University



Book My University was incepted few years back, but it took the shape recently when the digitalization of the admission process became the need of the hour. This is just not a website, it’s an initiative. An initiative to bring transparency across borders for making the process of getting education easy, safe and authentic.



We believe that it’s the right of the student to have genuine information about the course and university where he/she wish to apply. Book My University ensures that the right of the student is protected and performed. – Yukti Belwal, Director/CEO at Book My University.



What is the need to have BMU?



Education is one of the necessities of life, and it’s an important factor for the bright future of a person and education knows no boundaries. To pursue the desired career outside your country you need an authentic support to go ahead with your decision. BMU is that support for you. We do all the research for you and help you to get the most verified details about the university and process your admission, your visa and your travel arrangements to make your education journey seamless.



BMU has been awarded the ‘Most Promising Study Abroad Consultancy’ at the International Excellence Awards 2017 and ‘The Most Trusted Consultancy for Overseas Education in MBBS’ at the Brands Impact Awards 2019.



Website: http://bookmyuniversity.com