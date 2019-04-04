TECNO, the fastest growing offline camera-centric smartphone brand in the mid-range segment today has taken another step forward by launching its first Triple rear camera smartphone under its popular and massively successful CAMON portfolio in India. TECNO CAMON i4 is set to become a benchmark in under 12K segment owing to itscamera proposition.

The device comes with a powerful triple rear camera set-up that comprises of13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 apertures, an 8MP with 120o ultra-wide lens for capturing wide frames and a 2MP live focus lens that allows the camera to capture the subject and the background separately so as to get beautiful shots with the focus on the subject. That’s not all, CAMON i4 also sports a 16 MP AI selfie camera with 4-in-1 big pixel technology for real and clear selfie.



Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “Being a young consumer-centric smartphone brand in the most diverse and thriving market in the world, we have received unprecedented love and demand for CAMON series in India which is built on the Indian consumer insight that 89% buyers consider the camera as the top specification while buying a smartphone (source: CMR Mobile Industry Consumer Insights survey 2019). Over the past couple of years, Indian consumers have seen significant improvements in the smartphone camera technology and while the dual-rear camera trend has been well established in the mid-range segment, going forward in 2019 the key focus will be on multiple cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will become a must-have feature on every device in the 7-15K segment.”



Speaking about the new smartphone he further added, “Going with the trend, there is innovation and something new in every facet of the CAMON i4 starting with the triple camera lens to power ultra-wide shots to intelligent AI features that ensure the best picture composition. The 6.2inch HD+ dot notch screen with rocket charge feature delivers a superlative uninterrupted viewing experience. We are confident that with this device, we will amaze the consumer and consolidate our camera-centric smartphone brand position in the mid-segment. To strengthen the recently launched smartphones we will be driving in a 360-degree brand campaign #TECNOShineinAnyLight from mid of April which will encompass all touchpoints to reach our target audience.”



Key highlights of CAMON i4:

Experience superior pro photography best in the segment

CAMON i4 is packed with best-in-class triple rear camera setup which is an integration of a 13MP primary camera with large f/1.8 aperture and 5P lenses combination are a big leap forward in resolution and colour presentation. While 2MP depth-sensing lens is perfectly suited for real portraits and icing on top is an additional 8MP 120° Ultra-Wide Lens, which has the same viewing angle as the human eye. This allows users to capture unrestricted wide-angle photos exactly like what one can see. Additionally, consumers can enjoy AR mode which lets users to create various funny and spicy moments with friends and family. Localized sticker enhances the fun aspect of photography.

The device is also supported with 8x digital zoom that enables users to capture high-quality close-up shots event at distance and hence enables clear photography.

For selfie enthusiast, 16MP AI selfie camera equipped with f/2.0 aperture 77-degree wide angle and screen flash which helps in capturing more light for better quality selfies & group fie, no matter what kind of scenes and light conditions you are in. Furthermore, the device comes with 6-level AI beauty mode allowing adjustment as per consumer preferences that scans up to 228 facial points optimized on Indian skin tone for giving more real selfies.



Expand your horizons with dot notch display

The design of the phone realizes every sense of the full-screen concept. CAMON i4 is the first smartphone from TECNO to feature a ‘dot notch’ screen with the front camera embedded at the top of the screen. The device flaunts 6.22-inch HD+ with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and the higher screen-to-body ratio of 88.6% allows users for a super large view for better viewing experiences. The 2.5D glass finish back cover of phone catches the eye with a subtle yet mesmerizing interplay of light & shadow from different angles. The device comes in 4 exquisite colours – Midnight black, Aqua Blue, Nebula Black and Champagne Gold. With large round curves on the corners and through the unibody design process, the device brings a singular and seamless product experience and a complete sense of grip in hands.



Powerful hardware configuration with latest Rocket Charge feature

CAMON i4 is not just about superb camera capabilities and good looks but also comes with power and performance. The smartphone uses 2.0 Ghz Helio A22 64Bit QuadCore processor in 2+32GB & 3+32GB storage variant while Helio P22 Octacore processor in 4+64 GB storage variant. The ROM storage memory is expandable up to 256GB. It is a dual SIM smartphone with dedicated microSD card slot and allows consumer to use 4G VoLTE in both the SIM cards at the same time.

The device comes with a long battery life of 3500mAh high capacity battery that lasts even longer through optimization by AI Power management feature of smarter HiOS 4.6 software. Another feather on the cap is ‘Rocket Charge’ feature that gives users 2 hours calling from just 10 min charge.

Future-ready HiOS 4.6 based on Android 9 Pie

CAMON i4 is equipped with HiOS 4.6 which uses Artificial intelligence to give smartphone users more intelligent & intuitive navigation basis in-depth mining and matching according to people's preferences and habits of using different applications. And in turn optimizes the battery life by intelligently prioritizing the app you use most and adjusting the power saving mode of hardware such as APP, Sensor and CPU.

As smartphone privacy and security are key these days, it comes with advance AI led face recognition technology which provides quick Face Unlock under 0.3 sec. Another highlight of CAMON i4 is its unique localized feature of an anti-oil fingerprint sensor that provides hassle-free access to the phone under all Indian lifestyle and weather conditions.

Exceptional TECNO smartphones come with an exceptional promise of “111” under which a consumer is entitled to a 1-time screen replacement for six months, 100 days’ free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty on any TECNO device that he/ she buys. The new smartphone is present across 35000+ retail touchpoints and 960+ service touchpoints PAN India.