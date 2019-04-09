SRL Diagnostics, India’s most doctor preferred lab, has bagged the prestigious ‘Best brand in diagnostic services in pathology and radiology’ award at The Economic Times Best Brands Award – 2019, held in Mumbai. Mr Arindam Haldar, CEO, SRL Diagnostics accepted the award on behalf of the company.

The performance of the brands was analyzed based on trustworthiness, innovation, heritage, engagement, uniqueness and style. The knowledge partner, for the awards, market research agency ‘Nielsen’ carried out extensive fieldwork across 15 industries across 12 tier 1 and tier 2 cities amongst demographics from the age of 21-50 years covering sample size of 7500+.

Mr. Arindam Haldar, CEO, SRL Diagnostics stated that, “It is a proud moment for us to receive this coveted recognition from Economic Times in the presence of industry leaders. Since inception, SRL’s vision has been to ‘help people on their path to better health’ with a strong focus on the brand pillars of Empathy, Innovation, Transparency and Accuracy. Thus, being recognised for excellence in the field of pathology and radiology is an immense honour for the brand. This award is a testament of hard work and dedication shown by our team to drive the boundaries of diagnostic industry aspiring for quality and creating value.”

“We will continue to offer best of the diagnostic services by introducing comprehensive diagnostic portfolio, cutting-edge technologies and high-quality standards,” adds Mr. Haldar.

On the occasion, Coffee Table book titled ‘The Economic Times Best Brands 2019’ was also released featuring winning brands journey and accomplishments. The prestigious book will be circulated amongst leading marketing gurus, influencers, MDs & CEOs of Fortune 500 Companies, International Airport Lounges, Business Centres of Leading 5 Star Hotels, etc.

About SRL Diagnostics

Established in 1995, SRL is one of the largest diagnostics company in India with an impressive reach, providing superior quality diagnostics services to its customers via an efficient network of labs and collection points. The vision to create SRL Diagnostics was driven by the philosophy to provide high quality accurate tests/outcomes at affordable prices to the masses. SRL is known for high ethical standards synonymous with ‘TRUST’ and every constituent of ‘Team SRL’ follows an immaculate value system. SRL Diagnostics has 397 networking laboratories; 24 radiology/ imaging centres; 44 NABL and CAP-accredited labs; and a footprint spanning more than 6739 collection points. The company has large labs in Dubai and Nepal, and about 70 collection points in various countries outside India. The chain also has long standing partnerships with various state governments under the PPP model. The veritable pioneer of medical diagnostics in India, SRL Diagnostics is imbued with a mission to deliver Gold Standard Diagnostic Services, both in Laboratory Medicine and Radiology, including high-end Imaging Services. SRL continues revolutionising India’s diagnostic services by introducing the most specialized technologies and innovative services.