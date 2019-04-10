State Bank of India and PAISALO Digital Limited sign Co – Origination of Loan Agreement

SBI has signed its first Co – Origination Loan Agreement with PAISALO

The agreement will enable a boost in the Priority Sector Lending Space

Through the agreement, SBI and PAISALO expect to disburse loans to last mile first time borrowers



PAISALO Digital Limited, a leading Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India, in operations since 1992. With a vision of empowering the AGRI, MSME segment and small businesses, the company, today signed the first co-origination loan agreement with State Bank of India, the first agreement of its kind in the country that State Bank of India has signed. Introducing a platform for the last mile customer, the loan ticket is designed at Rs. 10,000 to 2 lakh. The company expects to disburse 200,000 loan applications in FY20.



The company has AUM of over INR 2,000 Crore with a net worth of INR 671.9 Crore and a CAR of 31.73% as on Q3FY19. It has serviced nearly 10,00,000 borrowers and has over 2,50,000 live borrowers. The company serves customers with 118 branches in rural areas, serviced by a team of persons over 1500. With business operations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Bihar.



Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director, PAISALO said, “We at PAISALO have always believed in our mission of conducting business with a social conscience and we intend to continue this thought throughout our journey. We are delighted to associate with State Bank of India as their first co-lending partner, and are thankful to the State Bank of India for their trust.”



He added, “SBI and PAISALO intend to enable the customers to reach us with ease and use it for smooth loan disbursal and repayment easily. We aim at partnering with the people in the growth journey of their business and help them contribute to maximum job creation. Our loan ticket and tenure is designed to cater to this special segment for their working capital and other requirements.”



Santanu Agarwal, Chief Innovation Officer, PAISALO said, “We at PAISALO, acknowledge the constructive disruption technology has brought in the lending space, we are committed to leveraging it to reach the maximum end-users at a minimum cost, a benefit that we can pass it on to them. We aim to be AVAILABLE – AWARE – AFFORDABLE.”

About PAISALO



PAISALO DIGITAL LIMITED (BSE: PAISALO | NSE: PAISALO | BLOOMBERG: PAISALO:IN | ISIN: INE420C01042) is a leading Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India, in operation since 1992. The company was founded by Mr. Sunil Agarwal, who possesses a rich experience of 27 years in the small finance business and is holding the position of Managing Director of the Company since 1992. His experience, efforts and active involvement in the business operations have ensured that PAISALO has grown to be a listed, well-governed NBFC with footprints in rural and semi-urban areas in India. The company’s main thrust is on small finance to ensure rural development, self-employment and women-empowerment. The small credit division offers loans from INR 10,000 to 1,00,000 through the Individual and Community lending model providing unsecured loans to entrepreneurs under Priority Sector Lending.

For more information about the company please visit: www.paisalo.in