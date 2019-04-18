SAS

More than 5,500 data scientists, executives and decision-makers will gather at SAS® Global Forum 2019 in Dallas later this month to experience unparalleled innovation and learning. The world’s premier analytics conference is a roundup of leading organizations and experts exploring big data, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), and the need to analyze data on the edge, in the cloud and at blistering speeds.



Complimenting more than 700 diverse sessions, the main-stage presentations – also live-streamed – will explore the latest technology trends, from AI and machine learning to automation and computer vision:

The Opening Session led by SAS CEO Jim Goodnight sets the stage for what’s ahead with a look at innovations in technology that will change the world and customers putting these technologies into action (Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m. CT).



SAS COO and CTO Oliver Schabenberger dives deeper into these new technologies and the people who create and use them at the Technology Connection. Attendees will learn how computer vision and analytics are applied to medical images to diagnose and treat cancer; how mobile technologies provide data analytics on the move; and how AI interpretability delivers analytics for everyone. (Monday, April 29, 8:30 a.m. CT).

Those unable to attend the conference in person can view select sessions (such as the Opening Session and the Technology Connection) at the SAS Global Forum 2019 Virtual site.



Come for the advanced analytics, stay for the action

For data pioneers looking to blaze new trails, SAS Global Forum in Dallas – often called “Big D” – is the ideal location to talk about the other Big D – big data – and the analytics that transform it into value. Attendees can customize agendas around the conference theme, “Analytics in Action,” with unique programming:

Users Program: Data scientists, programmers and analytics pros will sharpen their skills with unequaled content created for users by users. SAS experts from Accenture, Deloitte, Eli Lilly, Geico, KPMG, Lockheed Martin, Mayo Clinic, Oracle and Red Hat are among those leading hands-on workshops and interactive presentations.



Executive Program: Business leaders will discover how organizations are imagining, creating and innovating with advanced analytics. They include Citi, Cleveland Clinic, Experian, ING Group N.V., Nestlé, Pfizer, Volvo Group NA, Wells Fargo, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc and more.

Attendees can take a break for interactive fun with other data enthusiasts: The SAS Data Science Escape Rooms will be the talk of this year’s event with six themed challenges that range from stopping a cyberattack to preventing animal poachers to finding the next great soccer star. Attendees will have the chance to truly put analytics into action using SAS® Viya ® .

. SAS will host a Kick Back Party at the famous Gilley’s Dallas on Tuesday, April 30. Attendees can saddle up to ride a mechanical bull, dance the Texas two-step or belly up to the bar for food and libations

Register today!

Come to Dallas to see what’s big in AI, advanced analytics and more! Register today for SAS Global Forum 2019. On-site registration begins April 28.



And mark your calendars for the streaming and on-demand sessions. Visit the SAS Global Forum Virtual site for more details and to add sessions directly to your Outlook or Google calendar.



Connect with #SASGF All those interested in analytics can follow and engage SAS Global Forum 2019 via these social media channels: Twitter: Follow @SASsoftware and #SASGF.

Follow @SASsoftware and #SASGF. Instagram: Follow @SASsoftware and #SASGF.

Follow @SASsoftware and #SASGF. Facebook: Like SAS Software and SAS Users Group to receive updates.

Like SAS Software and SAS Users Group to receive updates. Blogs: Read reports from sessions, view video updates and hear from SAS and customer experts via SAS blogs.

Read reports from sessions, view video updates and hear from SAS and customer experts via SAS blogs. LinkedIn: Stay in the loop about conference events and more on the SAS company and SAS Users Group pages.

About SAS



SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

