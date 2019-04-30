With all the hype around artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, SAS is keeping it real. “Analytics in Action” is not only the theme of this year’s SAS Global Forum, but a promise from the leader in analytics.



At the world’s largest analytics conference, April 28-May 1 in Dallas, SAS and its customers will share real-world examples of the impact of advanced analytics, AI and machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and more. SAS will also offer training to data scientists, business executives, and students and professors as they seek to transform a world of data into a world of intelligence.



“There’s a renewed focus on data and analytics today, driven by increased computing power, a more connected world, and powerful technologies like AI and machine learning,” said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. “Our challenge is to make use of all data to solving the biggest issues. SAS provides analytics for every kind of user that’s open to all the technologies they have. And these powerful analytics that can help them anywhere, in any business, and scale to the size of any problem.”



Many industries and types of users, one platform

At SAS Global Forum, SAS will demonstrate how it is automating tasks like model building and deployment, so people can be more creative and strategic. And SAS will show how this automation applies across a variety of industries, such as financial services, health care and government.



The SAS® Platform and the AI technologies built into it let everyone take part in analytics, from business users and executives to data scientists and statisticians. The SAS Platform is also open to every tool in an organization’s analytics environment, from a host of SAS solutions to open standards to open-source software.



The SAS Platform provides a single place to manage and support every phase of an organization’s analytics journey, from initial gathering and preparing of data, through development, management and enterprise deployment of powerful analytical models.



Now with SAS Intelligent Decisioning, organizations can develop next-best-action strategies by rapidly configuring, automating and deploying models in real time. Extending the SAS Platform with Intelligent Decisioning helps companies continually learn from their data and deploy the highest-yielding models to achieve optimal business decisions. With SAS, companies can be confident that enterprise decisions are smarter, effective, personalized and timely.



Analytics everywhere

SAS supports organizations dealing with the challenge of digital transformation, as banking, education, shopping, money and computing change from physical assets into data.



With the SAS Platform, organizations across industries can drive digital-transformation strategies and optimize their operations, create a superior customer experience and power productivity.



Many organizations are struggling to leverage all their data through analytics. To meet this need, SAS has built model management and governance capabilities into the SAS Platform. Additionally, the SAS Platform can manage and govern models build in R and Python. It creates a central repository where users can select the best model for their business need. The SAS Platform also provides IT and business oversight to ensure the models get deployed.



Analytics for everyone

Automating data-driven problems plays a key role in managing the challenges around digital transformation: data quality, lack of talent and operational support. SAS helps banks automate customer services, from precision marketing to improved loan decisions to enhanced fraud detection. New analytic capabilities combined with natural language processing (NLP) explain how a model arrives at its decision, making that interpretable and explainable.



Different levels of automation from SAS in the data preparation and modeling process allow organizations to fit the analytics to the skills of the users. For a data scientist, this means the ability to automate different steps of the analytics lifecycle, including data prep, feature engineering, modeling and deployment. For a business user, this means generating insights in an automated fashion, with just a few clicks.



SAS is also investing in educating the next generation and training the current workforce for a transformed, analytics economy. This investment in education, in line with SAS’ announced $1 billion investment in AI, includes new SAS Viya for Learners, free software that brings the latest AI software to students and professors.



And SAS offers pricing structures to fit every type of analytics customer, so they can start small and scale, applying advanced analytics to specific challenges or enterprise-wide efforts.



Analytics in action

At SAS Global Forum, leading organizations will share their stories of AI and advanced analytics in action and of digital transformation. From banks and hospitals to manufacturers and government agencies, varied teams and skillsets that are using SAS to turn data into intelligence. Just one example of the dozens of customer stories to be shared at the conference is from a North Carolina county dealing with a crisis.



Fighting a rising tide of opioid-related abuse and neglect

Social workers in New Hanover County, N.C., home to the city of Wilmington, rely on SAS to help track child abuse. Wilmington is a popular destination for beautiful beaches and temperate climate but is also dealing with another rising tide … opioid abuse.



A full 12% of New Hanover County residents (one in eight) are abusing these drugs – the highest in the U.S. And this tide has a terrible impact on children. With a huge rise in the severity of cases of abuse and neglect, the County’s Department of Social Services is challenged to easily pull together and quickly analyze disparate data to assist these children.



SAS provides automation across the analytics lifecycle, from data to discovery to deployment. Using automated machine learning from SAS, New Hanover County social workers view their caseloads with comparative risk scores, helping them to prioritize their time and work flow. Social workers can receive real-time alerts on their mobile devices when a child’s risk level has increased, and can take immediate steps to address this risk, such as checking on the child with a home visit.



Today's announcement was made at SAS Global Forum, the world's largest analytics conference, with more than 30,000 business and IT users of SAS software participating on-site and online.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2019 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.