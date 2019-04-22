Sandvik Coromant

Digital solution delivers monitoring of equipment utilization to drive workshop productivity improvements Sandvik Coromant today launched a new CoroPlus® MachiningInsights aiming to make the manufacturing workshops more efficient and profitable by using digital solutions for monitoring of equipment utilization.



Indian customers will gain benefit from this new age solution to increase efficiency which would further result in profitability. More than a monitoring system, the solution gathers data, calls attention to issues and provides the insights required to take action. It is an easily attainable step for manufacturers that are looking to reduce waste in production and make a smooth transition into a digital way of working.



For many manufacturers and workshops, knowing when a machine has stopped – and identifying the underlying reason for the stoppage – can be a major challenge and digital solutions are creating new possibilities to overcome this issue. Replacing the traditional ways of manual tracking, manual data aggregation and manual time studies, collecting data directly from a connected machine tool as well as from operators makes it possible to visualize the machine and even tool efficiency utilization levels and create improvements within the factory.



Sunil Joshi, Vice President, Sandvik Coromant, South and East Asia said, “Indian manufacturers will be able to make substantial efficiency gains from this digital solution through the ability to analyze equipment utilization and act to optimize production processes. The analysis itself is facilitated by digital connectivity and by adding the capability of operator input into the system, Sandvik Coromant has ensured that there are also opportunities for increased collaboration and greater efficiency by combining data from the operator with data from the machine.”



Transparency is ensured through the visualization being carried out online and therefore, accessible by a web browser. This means there is no need for a complicated IT project to get up and running and there is a rapid and simple method of incorporating digital manufacturing intelligence into a production site to drive improvements.



With this offer now Sandvik Coromant yellow coats would not only be able to provide quality machine and tool data but will also be able to suggest improvements of increasing efficiency through their solutions.



Sandvik Coromant is introducing the CoroPlus® MachiningInsights digital solution for visualization of workshop efficiency in selected markets and India is one of them.



Part of global industrial engineering group Sandvik, Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and into the next industrial era. Educational support, extensive R&D investment and strong customer partnerships ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 3100 patents worldwide, employs over 7,900 staff, and is represented in 150 countries.



