RegenOrthoSport, India’s Regenexx center offering advanced stem cell and blood platelet procedures, has completed 481 regenerative procedures in two and a half years. They render non-surgical treatment alternatives for those experiencing joint pain or torn or strained tendons and ligaments, or any other degenerative conditions or common musculoskeletal injuries.



Now there is no need to worry about the hassle of surgery for your orthopedic conditions. At RegenOrthoSport, stem cell therapy, and platelet rich plasma therapy are the two main interventional orthopedic treatments available.



Regenexx procedures offer a feasible alternative for patients with chronic pain, who may be considering orthopedic surgery. These procedures are an alternative to traditional surgical joint replacements. With this advanced treatment, lost cartilage tissues, meniscus, and torn ligaments can be treated without surgery. Patients return to their loved activities in no time as the procedure involves the stem cells from the patient’s body itself. The stem cell orthopedics procedures can also treat the majority of lifestyle-related conditions like lower back pain, hip arthritis, bulging discs, ankle and shoulder rotator cuff tears, etc.



This is the first time India was introduced to the Regenexx procedures that are the most advanced orthopedic stem cell procedures in the world. Against the number of methods conducted in India, Regenexx doctors have performed more than 86000 procedures and are pioneers in the field of Orthopedic Stem Cell Treatments.



RegenOrthoSport is a regenerative treatment facility available at Hyderabad and Mumbai in India currently and are the only Regenexx provides in South-east Asia. Considering the increasing count in the number of people suffering from orthopedic and sports conditions, like arthritis and injuries caused due to sports activities, there is a higher demand for non-surgical treatments that ensure better results than the ones existing. To aid this requirement, RegenOrthoSport has extended its scion to provide Knee stem cell therapy in Mumbai after Hyderabad.



At RegenOrthoSport treatments for knee, shoulder, elbow, hip, spine, ankle, foot, hand, and wrist under Interventional Orthopedics is provided. The sports medicine, also known as sport and exercise medicine, is a branch of medication in which prevention of injuries related to sports and physical fitness are dealt with. For many years although most sports teams have employed team physicians, sports medicine has emerged as a distinct field of health care only since the late 20th century.



RegenOrthoSport provides specialized training and the latest non-invasive therapies and also focuses on both chronic and acute sports injury conditions as well as preventive interventional treatments. RegenOrthoSport has well-trained doctors and therapists who have been trained in Sports Medicine and are board certified in Pain Management. Dr. Venkatesh Movva has his practice, providing various cutting edge treatments while Dr. Apurv Mahalle is a doctor specialized regenerative orthopedics/Interventional Pain Medicine. RegenOrthoSport provides stem cell treatment in Mumbai and Hyderabad.



